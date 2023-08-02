Video of Putin Ally Mocking Joe Biden's Awkward Handshake Goes Viral

Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Vinokur, a veteran comedian and singer considered to be an ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, appears to have targeted President Joe Biden in his latest comedic stint.

In a video that has gone viral on Telegram and received over 180,000 views, Vinokur can be seen doing an imitation of an awkward air handshake that has been repeatedly attributed to the U.S. president and turned into memes by his critics. While he never mentions Biden by name, he alludes to "some world leaders," pitted against Putin.

"You know, despite the heavy burden our president carries on his shoulders, thank god he is still physically fit, in a sporting sense," Vinokur said, during an awards ceremony in the Kremlin on Wednesday, where he received the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland," the second-highest state honor.

Joe Biden departs after delivering remarks on expanding access to mental health care in the East Room at the White House on July 25, 2023, in Washington, DC. Biden has been a target for Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Vinokur. Win McNamee/Getty Images

"I was happy to see you riding horseback or walking up the airplane steps," he added, looking at the Russian president standing a few steps away. "There are some world leaders out there that struggle to walk up the stairs or don't know whose hand they are shaking, but you, on the other hand, recognize everyone," he continued, while performing an imitation of Biden appearing to shake hands with thin air.

"Thank you and long life to you! And to the rest of us, I wish the main thing—peace in our home," Vinokur concluded.

There have been several occasions in which Biden has been accused of appearing confused or behaving erratically, according to some observers. The president's opponents have used these alleged episodes to fuel a narrative about his purported cognitive issues.

Independent fact-checkers have consistently found viral videos and memes portraying the president as confused to be misleadingly edited or out of context, as previously reported by Newsweek.

A 30-second video from a speech that Biden gave at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in April 2022 went viral on social media, where the president's apparent gesturing in the void was closely scrutinized.

At the end of the speech, Biden turned around and gestured to his sides. While many joked about the president trying to shake hands with an imaginary person, fact checkers said he was gesturing towards the audience.

Biden's health has been consistently scrutinized during his presidency, with many claiming he's unfit to lead the country. Biden has admitted to being a "gaffe machine" and being prone to misspeak or make blunders during public appearances.

It's hardly the first time that the Kremlin's propaganda machine has mocked Biden in an attempt to boost Putin's reputation at home. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev recently mocked Biden's age, accusing him of "provoking nuclear Armageddon" with his support for Ukraine.

In April, Medvedev called Biden "senile" and a "desperate grandpa," after the U.S. president announced his candidacy for re-election in 2024.