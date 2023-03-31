Wild Video of Rats Swarming Roadside After Bags of Rodents 'Dumped'

As many as 30 pet rats are thought to have been dumped in bags by a roadside in New Hampshire.

Footage released by the Barnstead Police Department showed the shocking aftermath of what the authorities are treating as an act of animal cruelty.

Animal cruelty is a Class B felony in New Hampshire which carries jail time of anywhere between 3 and 7 years depending on the severity of the incident.

In a video posted to Facebook, rodents can be seen scurrying around a roadside path, with rats disappearing in-between boulders on the clip.

The footage has drawn a wide variety of responses on social media.

Some expressed sympathy. "That's so horrible. I hope they're captured and brought to good homes," one viewer wrote, with another agreeing it was "very sad." Others feared the worst for the rodents. "Couple nights the owls will have the situation cured," one Facebook user warned.

Then there were those who were simply alarmed at what implications the sudden influx of rats could have. "Wait till they start multiplying," one concerned follower commented, with another writing: "Hope whoever did this will be held responsible when they are in the surrounding homes."

According to Barnstead Police, approximately 30 domesticated hooded rats were discarded in "several bags" that were dumped on Province Road in the 700 block by an unknown individual on March 30.

Hooded rats are commonly sold as pets.

Police have contacted the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NHSPCA). They are planning to attempt to capture the rats, who, given their domesticated status, could potentially struggle to survive in the wild.

Barnstead Police is appealing for anyone who may have information pertaining to the individual or individuals involved to come forward.

"This constitutes Animal Cruelty under New Hampshire law," it said in a statement. "If you know who may be responsible for this please give us a call and rat them out (603)305-5378. (Rats need love too!)"

Animal cruelty is a felony in New Hampshire, although most first-time offenses qualify as misdemeanors. The only exceptions are if a person is proven to have intentionally killed an animal by means causing the creature undue pain or suffering.

In those cases it can qualify as a felony offense. Second offenses are also, by default, a felony, while participating in animal-fighting events and activities is also a felony.

Rat infestation tends to be an issue largely reserved for heavily populated urban areas. According to one previous study, Chicago ranks as the U.S. city with the biggest rat population, while one expert has warned of the increasingly inventive ways large rodents are able to access people's homes.