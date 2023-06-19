Video of Ron DeSantis Refusing To Serve Bud Light Viewed 350,000 Times

A clip of Florida governor and 2024 hopeful Ron Desantis refusing to serve Bud Light while serving veterans on the campaign trail has gone viral.

On June 16, DeSantis got behind the bar to serve drinks at a bar called The Bunker at the Veterans of Foreign War Post post in Sparks, Nevada.

During his appearance, DeSantis joked to the patrons: "Just so you know, I'll serve you anything except Bud Light. I just can't do that," prompting laughter and cheers from the crowd.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests during a campaign event on May 31, 2023 in Pella, Iowa. A clip of DeSantis refusing to serve Bud Light has gone viral. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The remarks arrive as Bud Light has seen a major drop in sales amid a conservative boycott after the company sent transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney a beer can featuring her face to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her transitioning, which she promoted on her Instagram channel.

A clip of DeSantis refusing to sell Bud Light was posted on Twitter by his spokesperson, Lindsey Curnutte, where it has been viewed more than 215,000 times.

In reply to Curnutte's tweet, one Twitter user with the account name Florida Native wrote: "Ron DeSantis is the most down-to-earth person running for president in a LONG time. He is not a millionaire/billionaire; he has worked hard to get to where he is. He understands the middle class like no other."

“I’ll serve you anything but Bud Light” 🍻🤣@RonDeSantis got behind the bar at “The Bunker” VFW Post 9211 before the Reno Rodeo yesterday! pic.twitter.com/mxyOJ8fAaC — Lindsey Curnutte 🐊 (@lindseycurnutte) June 17, 2023

The clip was also shared by Simon Ateba, the White House correspondent for Today News Africa, who asked: "Do you think this was a good move by a politician or an obvious trick?" Ateba's post of DeSantis has been viewed a further 120,000 on the social media platform.

DeSantis has long made his battle against the "woke agenda" a key part of his political career in Florida, and looks set to continue doing so during his campaign for the White House.

During a campaign event on Saturday hosted by Adam Laxalt, the former state attorney general, said that DeSantis is the "only person in America who can win the primary and the general and be a conservative warrior for all of us."

During his speech, DeSantis continued his ongoing feud with Disney, which erupted after the company criticized the Parental Rights in Education bill, legislation DeSantis signed into law in March 2022 banning the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in certain grades at Florida school. Critics have dubbed it the "Don't Say Gay bill."

Speaking at Laxalt's annual Basque Fry, DeSantis accused Disney of "supporting the sexualization of minors."

DeSantis is currently way behind in the polls to GOP primary frontrunner Donald Trump.

While campaigning in Nevada, DeSantis did not openly discuss the recent indictment of his one-time friend and now major rival, but did vow to "end this weaponization of government once and for all" if elected president.