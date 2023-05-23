Video Shows Russian Tank Annihilated in 'One Shot' Strike

A video shared by Ukraine's military purportedly shows the moment a Russian military vehicle was destroyed.

On its Facebook page, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces uploaded a clip from an undisclosed location of a strike it said had been carried out by the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade.

The 74-second video, taken from a distance, shows three tanks moving across a battlefield. The camera then hones in on smoke rising from one vehicle after it its struck.

"One shot, one target," read the post, according to a translation, which added, "our soldiers act effectively and efficiently." It prompted comments of praise including, "glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, glory to the heroes."

A destroyed Russian tank is shown in this illustrative image taken in Sviatohirsk, Ukraine, on April 22, 2023. Ukraine's armed forces released a video on May 23, 2023, they say shows a Russian military vehicle being destroyed by one strike. Getty Images

Since the start of the war, Russia had lost 1,981 tanks as of Tuesday, 1,219 of which were destroyed, according to the open-source outlet Oryx, which tracks Russian losses.

The latest video has not been independently verified and Newsweek has contacted the Russian defense ministry for comment.

It comes as the Ukrainian General Staff reported Tuesday that there had been more than 30 combat engagements with the Russian military in the directions of Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka.

Kyiv said that over the previous day, Russia had carried out 20 missile strikes in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv, using cruise missiles, Iskander-M ballistic missiles and S-300 anti-aircraft missiles.

Ukraine also said that Russia had launched 48 airstrikes using Shahed drones, and targeted civilian and military targets with up to 90 strikes using multiple-launch rocket systems.

The Kremlin said "Ukrainian militants" were still active in Russia's border region of Belgorod, after local authorities declared there was a counter-terrorism operation to repel what they said was a sabotage group from Ukraine.

The group included the Freedom for Russia legion, which said it had overrun the village of Kozinka and sent units into the town of Grayvoron. Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said drones has been shot down by air defenses over the regional capital and other parts of the oblast overnight.

Kyiv has said it is not connected to the Russian partisan fighters and that they are acting independently.

In a separate development, U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told CNN that it would take a minimum of "several months" to deliver U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Last week, the U.S. announced it would allow its allies to supply the planes to Kyiv and help with pilot training.