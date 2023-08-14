Video Shows Russian Troops Hit During Donetsk Retreat: 'Absolute Carnage'

Videos have been posted online allegedly showing Russian troops fleeing from Ukrainian attacks on a Donetsk region village that is a key target of Kyiv's counteroffensive.

The undated clips posted to X (formerly Twitter) by pro-Ukrainian user (((Tendar))) show explosions in a field next to a highway on which soldiers look to be running away.

The user said the videos had been released by Ukraine's Defense Ministry, although they could not be found on the ministry's social media channels. Newsweek has contacted the Ukrainian Defense Ministry for comment.

(((Tendar))) said the videos showed "surviving Russian troops fleeing from Urozhaine," a Donetsk village that Kyiv's forces have been attacking as part of their counteroffensive that began around June 4.

A Ukrainian soldier with a camouflaged SPG-9 grenade launcher near Kreminna in this illustrative image taken on August 9, 2023 in Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine.

"It is unlikely that there are any Russian troops alive in Urozhaine," wrote (((Tendar))).

Russia's 37th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade (part of the 36th Combined Arms Army) reportedly withdrew from the settlement in the border areas of Zaporizhzhia-Donetsk oblasts on August 10. However, the Institute for the Study of War thinktank said on Sunday that Russian forces likely maintained positions in at least the southern part of the village.

"It is absolute carnage because those Russians have no armored vehicles, no vehicles at all and flee in broad daylight on an open road and fields," said the post.

The user posted a second video which purportedly showed cluster munitions "blasting those troops into absolute bits" in footage that (((Tendar))) said showed "the low quality of Russian command structures."

The Ukrainian MoD released two spectacular videos, showing surviving Russian troops fleeing from Urozhaine.



For Russian commanders to give panicky withdrawal orders and allow their own troops to be destroyed, without the cover of darkness or of vehicles, was "a masterclass in failure," the post said.

The Biden administration announced plans in July to send Ukraine cluster munitions, controversial bombs that would provide Ukrainian forces a more powerful defense against Russia, but carry a high risk of civilian casualties and have been banned by more than 120 countries.

The video has not been independently verified and Newsweek has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry for comment.

Pro-Moscow military bloggers have depicted Ukrainian gains in Urozhaine as highlighting "poor Russian morale and command challenges in the area," the Institute for the Study of War said on Sunday.

The Telegram account Voenniy Osvedomitel ("Military Informant") said Russia's 36th Combined Arms Army was unwilling to defend the settlement while the Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) "Kaskad" Operational Tactical Combat Formation and the 40th Naval Infantry Brigade (Pacific Fleet) defend Urozhaine.

"Half of the brigade is busy drinking alcohol in the rear, and the officers are not able to bring them to their senses," the milblogger said.

However, Oleg Chekhov, a spokesman for Russia's Vostok Battalion, said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had suffered losses in their attacks in the direction of Urozhaine as well as Staromaiorske, which lies further west.

Chekhov said in a video shared by Russia's Defence Ministry on Telegram that Russian artillery fire had destroyed pontoons the Ukrainian forces had tried to use to cross the Mokri Yali river west of Urozhaine.

They had also destroyed other nearby targets including a stronghold north of the town of Makarivka, Reuters reported.

On Monday, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that over the last week, Kyiv's forces had liberated three square kilometers (1.15 square miles) near Bakhmut in addition to the 15 square miles gained in the area since late May.