Video: Russian Troops Refuse Orders to Go to 'Meat Grinder' Front Line

A new video posted on social media Thursday reportedly shows Russian troops in Ukraine refusing to fight in what one of the men calls the "meat grinder" of the front lines.

WarTranslated, an independent media project that translates materials about the war in Ukraine into English, shared the video on Twitter. In the clip, which had originally appeared on Telegram, one of the soldiers states the date of the recording as June 28 before identifying his brigade as "Storm Company."

"Initially, upon arriving to the SMO [special military operation] zone, we had 150 people. After brutal fights, this is all what's left us," he said, according to WarTranslated's English captions, as the camera pans to show about 20 men standing around him.

People look at a destroyed Russian military vehicle on display in Mykhailivskyi Square on June 17, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. A video of Russian troops refusing to follow orders while stationed at an undisclosed location in Ukraine was posted online Thursday. Roman Pilipey/Getty

The soldier said his unit was not provided with food, water or a sufficient amount of ammunition while they were stationed on the "zero line," another term for the war's front lines.

"Wounded were not evacuated, the dead are still rotting there. Terrible orders are given that shouldn't be obeyed. We actually believe we are being simply nullified. We've served for three months, never been paid," he said.

"They just came again and said we need to go to zero line at [the Zaporizhzhia region village of] Priyutny to the meat grinder again," the soldier added. "The point of this address is that we'll send it to all our relatives, and we refuse to obey orders for a number of aforementioned reasons."

In conclusion, he said: "We surrender to military police. If any of us die here, it wouldn't be on the zero line. It would mean we were killed by our own here, not in combat."

Another portion of Russian convict cannon fodder refusing to obey the orders of their command. The Russian people are "united like never before". pic.twitter.com/B0IH34vsz3 — Dmitri (@wartranslated) June 29, 2023

Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense has previously reported on what it called "Storm-Z" companies, describing the units as being made up of former convicts.

In a June 15 press release, the military intelligence department said Storm-Z companies suffered from "extremely low combat effectiveness." The release also said "alcoholism, looting, and desertion are flourishing" among the Storm troops "due to catastrophic losses."

WarTranslated's post with the video of the Storm company indicated the men could potentially be former prisoners.

"Another portion of Russian convict cannon fodder refusing to obey the orders of their command. The Russian people are 'united like never before,'" the caption for WarTranslated's tweet reads.

The video of the troops refusing to obey orders comes after another Storm company aired its grievances about the war on a social media post. The Ukrainian news outlet Obozrevatel reported in March that a Storm assault company addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin directly in a video as they complained that they were not given proper supplies while being put in trenches in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

According to Obozrevatel, the March video—which included demands from the troops for money—"caused a great resonance in the Russian Federation."

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via email for comment.