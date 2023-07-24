Video Showing How You're Watching Netflix Wrong Seen 10m Times—'Mind Blown'

A TikToker has stunned the internet by telling Netflix users that they've been using the platform all wrong.

With over 238 million paid subscribers worldwide, Netflix is the biggest streaming platform in the world.

But one TikToker has shared two Netflix insider tricks that have left people baffled this week.

In a video with nearly 10 million views, user setupspawn shared how you can fix a common issue—not being able to hear dialogue over the sound of music on a TV show or movie.

A file photo of a man holding a remote control in front of a TV, with an inlay picture of the Netflix audio settings. Giuliano Benzin/Getty Images

"If you're ever watching Netflix and you struggle to hear quiet voices over the background music and sound effects, it might be because Netflix thinks you have surround sound," said Matty of setupspawn.

"If you don't, you wanna go down to the bottom over here, go over twice and hit other," he explained.

"And you can see the default audio is English 5.1—that means Netflix thinks you have five speakers and one subwoofer. So if you don't, you wanna select English Original."

By changing the volume settings on Netflix, the background music automatically reduced so that it was easier to hear the character dialogue on screen.

When approached for comment, Netflix told Newsweek: "There's info here on our help center on what someone can do to troubleshoot if they find their volume is too low or high —if you click on 'all other devices' you'll see the info regarding surround sound."

"Mind blown"

Matty McTech runs the account @setupspawn and is a PC enthusiast and creator who shares website and tech tips and tricks online with his 4.8 million viewers.

The Netflix hack stunned users who shared their reactions in the comments.

"Netflix thinks I can afford surround sound?!?!" joked user Ashley Nicole, while TikToker Mooshty explained: "It's not just quiet if you are watching something in 5.1, you might be missing entire sounds."

"Mind blown," said Sarah Paige, while Paulamarie commented: "And there was me thinking I was going deaf."

Checking your audio settings on Netflix is simple. While watching a show simply hit pause and go to "Audio & Subtitles" at the bottom of the screen. Then move to "Audio" and select "English [Original]" if you're looking to replicate the change in the viral video.

It wasn't just an audio tip that Matty had for his followers either, he also shared a secret way to search the streaming service.

On a website called netflix-codes.com there is a series of options to help you narrow down your options.

For example, if you're looking for Disney movies on Netflix, the site gives you a set of numbers to input into the search bar.

Netflix told Newsweek: "The website he mentioned with the codes—that's not ours, but the codes do exist."

Last year, Netflix code inventors shared the best secret codes and how to use them with Newsweek.

Newsweek reached out to setupspawn for comment via email.