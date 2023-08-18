Video Shows Aftermath of Drone Crash on Moscow Expo Center

An apparent Ukrainian drone again attacked the Russian capital on Friday, with the UAV reportedly crashing into the side of a major exposition center in Moscow and causing significant damage, shown in photographs and video footage from the scene of the incident.

Reuters reported that the drone was shot down by Russian air defenses and quoted a witness who described "a powerful explosion" as the unmanned vehicle was hit. The UAV crashed in Moscow's Expo Center, a large commercial complex on the banks of the Moskva River around three miles from the Kremlin.

A video published by The SHOT Telegram channel showed emergency workers at the impact site. The drone appears to have crashed into a building in the Expo Center complex, tearing a whole in the wall and causing damage to the roof. Other video footage from nearby appeared to show the drone exploding in the complex, close to the skyscrapers of Moscow's financial district.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said there were no casualties from the impact, a report echoed by Russia's Defense Ministry.

🇺🇦 DRONE STRIKE IN MOSCOW 🇷🇺



The roof of the eighth pavilion of the Expo center in Moscow City was partially damaged.



A long line of employees are now standing there waiting to go to work. pic.twitter.com/9UUxnGY7Xq — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) August 18, 2023

"At about 4 a.m. Moscow time, the Kyiv regime launched another terrorist attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle on objects located in Moscow and the Moscow region," the ministry said in a statement published by Reuters. Newsweek has contacted the ministry by email for comment.

Kyiv has not commented on the reported attack. Ukrainian officials generally do not confirm or deny involvement in deep strikes within Russian borders, which have become increasingly common as Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbor wears on.

Following drone strikes on the Moscow's financial district last month, President Volodymyr Zelensky commented: "Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia—to its symbolic centers and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process."

This photo shows the damaged Moscow Expo Center building in the Russian capital following a drone attack on August 18, 2023. City authorities said there were no casualties. NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images

Friday's attack is the latest within close proximity to the Kremlin, which itself was targeted with kamikaze drones in May. The Expo Center is a notable target, serving as one of the city's prime exposition spaces and the host of multiple state-sponsored events.

Among the events scheduled at the center for the coming year are the annual landmark meetings of Russia's Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the country's oil and gas industry.

Ukraine has invested significantly in its aerial and naval drone fleets since Russia began its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's vice prime minister and minister for digital transformation, told Newsweek this month that Kyiv is working to further scale up its UAV arsenal.