Video Shows Car Plow Through Crowd of Protesters in Israel

Videos have begun to circulate online showing the moment a vehicle plowed into a crowd of protesters in Israel.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. local time near the Israeli city of Kfar Saba, located roughly 24 kilometers north of Tel Aviv. Protesters were gathered en masse in the area, as they have been all throughout the country, in opposition to a controversial set of sweeping judicial overhauls recently passed by the Israeli parliament.

As it can be seen in videos being shared online, the car, which appeared to have been a beige van, pulled out from behind a larger construction vehicle and plowed through a crowd of protesters waving Israeli flags. Haaretz, a newspaper based in Israel, reported that three individuals were "lightly injured" by the incident.

The vehicle also appeared to drive through a fire that was set in the road near the gathered crowd, carrying flames and sparks down the road as it drove away.

Demonstrators add tree branches to a bonfire as they block a highway during a protest rally against the Israeli government's judicial reform plan in Tel Aviv on Monday.

Police also told Haaretz that a suspect has been arrested, whom they described as a young man in his 20s. The suspect was also described as a "West Bank settler" by journalist Noga Tarnopolsky, who shared a clip of the chaotic incident on Twitter.

"The car just zoomed toward us," one witness told Haaretz. "I saw several people on the ground and him running away."

Another witness told the paper that the suspect "didn't stop for a moment."

