Video Shows Dnipro Building Reduced to Rubble After Russian Strike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a video to Twitter on Saturday of a building in Dnipro that was reduced to rubble after it was hit by a Russian missile.

"Eternal memory to all whose lives were taken by [Russian] terror! The world must stop evil. Debris clearance in Dnipro continues. All services are working. We're fighting for every person, every life. We'll find everyone involved in terror. Everyone will bear responsibility. Utmost," Zelensky wrote.

Russian forces launched a missile attack in the Eastern European country on Saturday, striking a nine-story apartment block in Dnipro that killed at least five people, Reuters reported. The exterior of the building was severely damaged and energy facilities were also hit, according to Ukrainian officials.

The attack left 15 people buried under the rubble in the apartment, but they were rescued by crews later on, officials added.

"A residential building hit in Dnipro. Serious damage. There are people under the rubble. Rescue services at work," Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture of the destruction.

The attack also left at least 39 people injured, including seven children, according to Valentyn Reznichenko, the governor of Dnipro, The Kyiv Independent reported. Meanwhile, the missiles also struck infrastructure facilities in the eastern region of Kharkiv, which borders Russia and the Ukrainian city of Lviv, the latter sharing a border with Poland.

Russia has launched a barrage of missile attacks in the war-torn country since last October, targeting energy facilities that drove millions of Ukrainians into blackouts.

In November, Russia attacked Ukraine's power grid, killing three people in a strike that hit a building in Kyiv, according to city officials. Power outages were also reported in other cities at a time when the country was preparing for cold winter days.

Last month, Russian missiles targeted Kyiv, Lviv, and Odessa. The Ukrainian military said that it shot down 54 out of 69 missiles fired by Moscow. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov tweeted that "the downing of the missiles saved the lives of dozens of people & protected key parts of our economic infrastructure."

The attacks left nearly half of Kyiv's population without power. It also impacted Lviv, with Andriy Sadovyi, the city's mayor, saying on Telegram that 90 percent of the city plunged into a power outage because the missiles destroyed an energy facility.

"Trams and trolleybuses do not run in the city. There may be interruptions with water supply. We are moving on to the work of diesel generators at critical infrastructure facilities. Stay in shelters," he wrote.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian foreign affairs ministry for comment.