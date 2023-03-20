Video Shows Fighters Use Remote-Controlled 'Kamikaze' Cars on Russian Tanks

Ukrainian soldiers are using explosive-packed remote-control vehicles to destroy Russian targets, according to new video taken in the battlefield.

After more than a year of combat, fighting is largely concentrated in the easternmost regions of Ukraine, where the city of Bakhmut has been the site of some of the most intense combat of the war.

Some Ukrainian troops on these frontlines are now turning to "kamikaze" remote-controlled cars, also known as unmanned ground vehicles, to strike Russian targets, according to a video posted to social media over the weekend.

The video, first posted as part of a YouTube documentary about the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, appears to show a group of heavily armed Ukrainian soldiers prepare a remote-controlled vehicle for combat before sending it off.

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade is using kamikaze UGVs packed with explosives on Russian positions. https://t.co/twxwOUKqKZ pic.twitter.com/11Z9fMS9lw — Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 18, 2023

The soldiers are then seen controlling the vehicle's movement on a phone, directing it to detonate near what appears to be a Russian tank.

Video from the documentary was posted over the weekend to Twitter, where it amassed more than 175,000 views by Monday afternoon.

"Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade is using kamikaze UGVs packed with explosives on Russian positions," tweeted Rob Lee, a Foreign Policy Research Institute senior fellow.

The use of these UGVs was also highlighted by the pro-Russian Telegram channel Reports of the militia of Novorossiya ZOV, which warned that the weapons "can be dangerous for armored vehicles, dugouts and personnel."

More information about the extent of the use of the remote-controlled vehicles, including how many are in the arsenal and how frequently soldiers are using this style of weapon, has not been released by the Ukrainian military.

The Third Separate Assault Brigade was formed last year from the Azov Regiment, and its soldiers have been fighting in the battle for control of Bakhmut. Throughout the conflict, Russia has also used UGVs, including their "Marker" vehicles, four of which were sent to eastern Ukraine in January.

The Ukrainian military will get a boost, it was announced on Monday, as the European Union (EU) and U.S. will provide major ammunition assistance. The EU will deliver 1 million rounds of 155-millimeter artillery ammunition to Ukraine within the next 12 months, while the U.S. will contribute a new $350 million security package consisting of 155-millimeter artillery rounds for HIMARS (High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems), high-speed anti-radiation missiles (HARMs), howitzers, 81-millimeter and 60-millimeter mortar systems and rounds, grenade launchers, small arms, riverine boats and heavy fuel tankers, etc.

Newsweek reached out to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense press office by email for comment.