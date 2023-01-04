Video Shows Kevin McCarthy Laughing Off Boebert's Speech Before Fifth Vote

Aspiring House speaker Kevin McCarthy laughed off Representative Lauren Boebert's urging for him to withdraw prior to a fifth vote that again did not provide the California congressman with enough votes to win.

Boebert, of Colorado, said McCarthy lacks the votes to take over the gavel and instead nominated Florida's Byron Donalds, who received 20 votes Wednesday in the fifth round.

"Even having my favorite president [Trump] call us and tell us we need to knock this off," Boebert said on the House floor, standing to McCarthy's left. "I think it actually needs to be reversed. The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, 'sir, you do not have the votes, and it's time to withdraw.'"

She also said their jobs do not include coordinating "the biggest fundraiser or [to] rubber stamp the status quo," adding that Donalds, not McCarthy, is the leader "who will enable us to get our country back on track."

On the 5th vote, Boebert nominates Donalds as McCarthy looks on with a smirk. pic.twitter.com/luGHV2LQxW — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 4, 2023

McCarthy, who smirked while she spoke for about four minutes, can be seen laughing with a colleague once Boebert yielded her time.

The fourth ballot that preceded Boebert's call for new leadership included 21 votes for Donalds, who received all of the non-McCarthy votes on the fourth and fifth roll calls on Wednesday, one day after Republicans Andy Biggs, Jim Jordan, Jim Banks and Lee Zeldin also received votes.

Donalds received support after calls of support for McCarthy by Trump, who blamed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao, for creating "unnecessary turmoil."

"The 1.7 Trillion Dollar Green New Deal 'booster' that McConnell and the RINOS handed to the Dems last week was a real downer and embarrassment to Republicans!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Democrats have remained united throughout each vote, with all supporting Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

Jeffries was asked by NBC News' Ryan Nobles if Democrats could potentially vote for a moderate Republican to reach a consensus.

"We are looking for a willing partner to solve problems for the American people, not save the Republicans from their dysfunction," Jeffries replied. "We need a partner in governance to build upon the incredible progress that we made for the American people over the last few years—by the way, with a similar majority."

McCarthy didn't receive enough support on five consecutive votes, a historical footnote considering that no speaker failed to win on the first ballot since 1923.

Without a speaker, members of the 118th Congress cannot be sworn in and no rules package has been approved.

"Committees need to be aware that should a House Rules package not be adopted by end of business on January 13 no committee will be able to process payroll since the committee's authority for the new Congress is not yet confirmed," said a memo issued last week by the House's chief administrative officer.