Man Captured on CCTV Returning Lost Wallet Containing $2,300 to Homeowner

A New York resident counted his lucky stars after he was visited at home by a complete stranger returning a lost wallet containing $2,300.

In a video provided to Newsweek by the home security camera company Ring, a man named Peter can be seen ringing on the doorbell of a home in Hopewell Junction, New York. The man, who is dressed in blue Puma t-shirt and New York Rangers hat, waits several moments before the homeowner, who asked to be referred to as Carlos, answers via the two-microphone system on his doorbell camera.

Carlos explains to Peter that he's currently out of the house "driving up and down" trying to find his wallet. His wife had mistakenly left the wallet, containing $2,300 in cash, on the hood of her car before unknowingly driving away.

Since then, Carlos had been driving around trying to retrace her steps. Fortunately for Carlos and his wife, Peter happened to have come across the wallet while he was out walking his dog in the neighborhood and decided to do the decent thing.

The good samaritan fortunately isn't alone in his selfless actions. A study published in the academic journal Science in 2019 highlighted how, in similar circumstances, it's more common than not for wallets to be returned.

In a series of experiments conducted in 355 cities across 40 countries around the world, researchers left more than 17,000 lost wallets in places like hotels, post offices and theaters.

The wallets contained varying amounts of money. They then waited to see if the recipients contacted the owners of the wallets. What they found was that in almost all of the countries involved in the experiment, people were more likely to return wallets containing significant amounts of money.

The scientists put these results down to "a combination of altruistic concerns and an aversion to viewing oneself as a thief." In Peter's case, it may simply be down to the fact he was a decent guy. That's certainly what Carlos believes.

"I shared the video because I offered Peter money and whatever I could do to repay him, and he refused," he told Ring. "My heart felt warm that there were still good people out there."

At least Carlos did not have to wait too long to get his wallet back. In 2019, Paul Grisham was stunned to finally be reunited with the wallet he lost out in Antarctica back in October 1967.

In 2021, Gary Lee lost his wallet on Rockaway Beach in Queens, New York, and wound up becoming a meme after a TikTok user created a video saying that they found it. Other users immediately began changing their handles and profile photos jokingly to pretend to be Lee in the hopes of snagging his wallet.

