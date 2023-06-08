Video Shows Man Saving Baby From Playground Knife Attack in France

Innocent bystanders attempted to stop a Syrian asylum seeker who was arrested Thursday after reportedly stabbing multiple children, including babies, and adults in a park in the French Alps.

The 31-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released, reportedly stabbed four children under age 5, as well as an adult of unidentified age, in the lakeside town of Annecy. Local police said two of the child victims and one adult suffered life-threatening injuries, according to multiple sources.

"Attack of absolute cowardice this morning in a park in Annecy," French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted. "Children and an adult are between life and death. The Nation is in shock. Our thoughts are with them as well as their families and the emergency services mobilized."

Video of the attack was recorded from a distance and has widely circulated online. Bearded and wearing sunglasses with a blue scarf, the attacker ran back and forth with a knife, lunging at parents and children.

A screen grab taken from a video obtained by AFPTV on June 8, 2023, shows a man armed with a knife running away after he attacked a group of pre-school children playing by a lake in the French Alps city of Annecy, wounding four as well as an adult and sending shockwaves through the country. FPTV/AFP via Getty Images

He reportedly shouted "on name of Jesus Christ" as he waved his knife in the air, according to the Associated Press, while people can be heard yelling, "Police! Police!"

One adult in the vicinity attempted to stop the attacker, waving his backpack toward him as he was threatened with the weapon. The suspect can be seen getting near a woman and her child, causing screaming as she pushed the stroller into a play structure. He seemed to reach over the woman trying to make contact with the child.

Following the attack, the suspect reportedly wandered out of the park casually as if nothing had happened. He was trailed by the man with the backpack.

Yael Braun-Pivet, president of the French National Assembly, offered her condolences during a legislative session in Paris.

"There are some very young children who are in critical condition, and I invite you to respect a minute of silence for them, for their families, and so that, we hope, the consequences of this very grave attack do not lead to the nation grieving," she said.

The suspect did not have a "terrorist motive," a prosecutor reportedly told the Agence France-Presse, adding that German and British children were among those attacked.

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly, while speaking at an Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) news conference in Paris, told France 24 that communication was made with the British victim's family.

"We have already deployed British consular officials to...support the family," Cleverly said. "Our thoughts are with the victims and the families and we stand ready to support the French authorities in whichever way we can."

The suspect was reportedly seen days earlier in the same location, looking out at the lake ringed by mountains, according to an ice cream seller who works in the park and spoke to AP.

"He wanted to attack everyone. I moved away and he lunged at an old man and woman and stabbed the old man," former professional footballer Anthony Le Tallec, who was running in the park, told the local Dauphine Libere newspaper.

Another witness told French broadcaster BFMTV that he saw the suspect jump on an elderly man and stab him repeatedly. "I screamed, screamed at [police] to intervene," he said.

The gruesome scene was also observed by an American author on vacation in the town who later shared her shock and abhorrence with AP.

"As soon as I heard the sirens and saw police running, I knew something horrible was happening," Eleanor Vincent said. "I am in shock. It's a park where they take children out to walk.

"As a parent who has lost a child, I know what these parents are experiencing. It's a horror beyond belief."