Video Shows Mass Brawl Break Out at Democrat Event in Minneapolis

A video showing a mass brawl at a Democrat convention in Minneapolis has circulated on social media.

The video shows trouble break out at the Ella Baker Center where a large crowd had gathered to support Minneapolis City Council candidates for Ward 10 on Saturday, May 13.

In the clip, supporters of candidate Nasri Warsame appear to go onto the stage and start shouting and slamming tables while organizers try to regain control.

The clip also shows a disturbance in the crowd at the convention with people seeming to shove other attendees.

DFL booth at the Minnesota State Fair on September 1, 2019. Video of a brawl at a Democrat endorsement convention was shared online. Getty

A Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson told Newsweek: "MPD officers responded to the report of a fight at a large gathering at the listed location. Arriving officers found a large crowd and were given reports of people fighting but did not observe any physical fighting nor did they observe any signs of injuries. The large crowd eventually dispersed.

"One adult male in his 30s was transported to HCMC by EMS for a nonlife-threatening medical condition. An adult female in her 40s was treated by EMS at the scene for a nonlife-threatening medical condition. There were no arrests."

Following the unrest during the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) event, candidate Aisha Chughtai claimed Warsame campaign members assaulted her and her supporters.

In a statement shared on Saturday, Chughtai said: "Over a dozen of our supporters and DFL volunteers were physically assaulted that we know of right now, there are likely more who haven't gotten in touch with us yet.

"The Warsame campaign punched multiple women of color on our campaign team and shoved LGBTQIA2S+ delegates and supporters.

"They also repeatedly attempted to get hold of the camera of a movement photographer who had been given an All Access Pass by the DFL to document the Convention - attacking those who are documenting democracy just because they support or work for a certain candidate is unacceptable."

Chughtai said the convention was shut down after people charged the stage.

This. Is. Wild.



Here is a snapshot from the Minneapolis DFL endorsement convention that took place earlier today.



Police were called to the scene. pic.twitter.com/6v4ZocXAOz — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 14, 2023

She added an ambulance was called and that the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) was also notified.

DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said following a review of footage that "it was clear" Warsame's supporters instigated the conflict.

He added: "Harassment and violence are unacceptable, and we expect candidates and their campaign teams to work hard to curb such behavior when it comes from their supporters, staffers, or volunteers.

"Warsame and his team took the opposite approach at today's convention by escalating the situation and encouraging conflict. Reprehensible behavior like this from any DFL Party candidate and campaign will not be tolerated.

"I would like to apologize to City Council Member Aisha Chughtai, her supporters, and her campaign team for the way they were treated at the Ward 10 convention. Our candidates and supporters deserve a safe forum to campaign at, and the Ward 10 convention fell far short of that. Our party will work with local leaders in Minneapolis to ensure future events are not marred by reprehensible conduct."

Newsweek has contacted Warsame's team and the MPD for comment via email.