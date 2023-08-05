Video Shows Mike Pence Confronted by Angry Trump Supporters: 'Traitor'

A viral video shows former Vice President Mike Pence confront supporters of former President Donald Trump after the group heckled him by calling him a "sellout."

Pence, who is campaigning 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was taunted by a group of pro-Trump protesters while at a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Friday.

The former vice president has recently lashed out at Trump, who was indicted Tuesday on four federal charges stemming from the Department of Justice (DOJ) probe into the deadly January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has denied any wrongdoing, referring to the indictment as "fake charges."

Pence's criticism of his 2016 running mate has distanced him from other Republican presidential candidates who see any condemnation of Trump as a negative with GOP voters.

A short video of Pence responding to the crowd of pro-Trump protesters quickly went viral on Saturday. The clip amassed more than a million views on X, formerly known as Twitter, in just a few hours of the post being shared that morning.

Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence listens to speakers at the Clinton County GOP Hog Roast on July 30, 2023 in Clinton, Iowa.

As soon as the former vice president arrived for his town hall on Friday at the American Legion Hall in Londonderry, New Hampshire, a group of roughly a dozen pro-Trump Trump protesters carrying flags and signs began shouting at Pence, a key figured named in Trump's Capitol riot indictment.

The protesters shouted at the former vice president as he exited his vehicle, calling him a "sellout" and "traitor" for refusing to overturn the 2020 election results in Trump's favor.

Pence initially provoked the ire of Trump supporters by refusing to engage in the former president's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, ultimately making him a target during the Capitol siege when some rioters chanted "hang Mike Pence."

Pence had previously been a loyal ally and frequent defender of Trump during his presidency, but the violent event caused discord and their relationship soured after the Capitol riot. The former president had allegedly attempted to persuade Pence and his supporters that the vice president had the power to overturn the results of the 2020 election during the certification vote in Congress. Pence held firm in his refusal, saying that he was beholden to the Constitution.

When Trump was indicted Tuesday on the federal criminal charges stemming from the DOJ probe into the Capitol siege, Pence slammed the former president for putting "himself over the Constitution."

As Pence continues his 2024 White House bid, he has used Trump's remarks and actions in the weeks prior to the insurrection to make himself appear to be a more honest presidential candidate.

Pence's campaign has even started selling merchandise that quotes Trump referring to the former vice president as "too honest" in the federal Capitol riot indictment.

The indictment alleges that on several days before the riot, Trump tried again to pressure Pence into joining efforts to overturn the election. When Pence refused, Trump allegedly told his vice president, "You're too honest."

Pence's recent criticism of Trump has sparked some outrage from ardent MAGA supporters.

ABC News campaign reporter Kelsey Walsh shared an 18-second clip of Trump's supporters mocking Pence as he arrived for his town hall event.

In her post on X, Walsh said roughly a dozen Trump supporters approached Pence's vehicle and called him a "traitor.''

"Why didn't you uphold the Constitution?" one protester shouted at Pence, provoking a response from the former vice president.

Pence then turns towards the group of Trump supporters and fires back: "I upheld the constitution. Read it."

"A dozen Trump supporters approached Mike Pence's vehicle as he entered his Friday event yelling, 'that's a traitor,' 'you're a sellout,' and 'why didn't you uphold the constitution?'" Walsh said in the Saturday morning post. "'I upheld the constitution,' Pence shouted back. As they badgered him he yelled, 'Read it!'