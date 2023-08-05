Video Shows Russian 'Wasp' System, Two Tanks Destroyed in Series of Strikes

Ukraine has destroyed a number of Russian military vehicles, including two tanks and a 'wasp' surface-to-air missile launcher, over the past few days using so-called suicide drones, according to the country's military.

The claim was made by the official Facebook account of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and accompanied by videos purporting to show drones flying into Russian targets.

Kyiv is two months into a grueling counter-offensive which has seen its troops recapture about 80 square miles as of late July, though a complete breakthrough of Russian lines has not been achieved. Ukraine claims it has had considerable success in hunting down and destroying Russian artillery, with nearly 200 pieces reportedly destroyed over one week at the end of July alone.

On Saturday the Ukrainian military said it had "dismantled a new batch of Russian equipment and infantry with kamikaze drones" over the past few days.

Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in Donetsk region on June 28, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine claims to have destroyed several Russian armored vehicles over the past few days using suicide drones. GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/GETTY

Kamikaze, or suicide, drones have been used extensively by both sides in the conflict. They are flown into their target by a controller, who can be sited many miles away, and then explode.

The Facebook post listed Russian equipment destroyed by the drones as including two tanks, one 9K33 Osa 'wasp' surface-to-air missile launcher, one BMP infantry fighting vehicle and an MT-LB armored fighting vehicle.

It also claimed suicide drones destroyed an ammunition warehouse, video surveillance complex and infantry "firing positions and shelter with 20 Russians."

The post concluded: "Let's destroy the occupiers to complete Victory!"

Військові контррозвідники Служба безпеки України «розібрали» дронами-камікадзе нову порцію російської техніки та піхоту

Наші специ продовжують зменшувати ворожі сили і пліч-о-пліч із бойовими побратимами з ЗСУ звільняють українську землю у контрнаступі. pic.twitter.com/1hJby01A0y — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) August 5, 2023

In the accompanying footage, recorded from onboard cameras, drones can be seen flying towards what are purported to be Russian military vehicles. The video cuts out as the drone reaches its target, presumably because it has been detonated.

Newsweek has approached the Russian Ministry of Defense for comment by email.

Over the past week a Russian warship and oil tanker have reportedly been hit by waterborne drones in separate attacks that have been widely attributed to Ukraine.

On Friday night, a Russian tanker was hit as it passed through the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea from the Sea of Azov. Russia's Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport said the attack, which it said was "presumably as a result of an attack by a marine drone," had blown a hole in the ship at the waterline by its engine room.

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) chief Vasyl Maliuk said such attacks were "absolutely logical" and "completely legal," while not directly claiming responsibility.

A day earlier, the Russian landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak was reportedly hit by an explosion near the port of Novorossiysk, with a Ukrainian intelligence source claiming it was struck by a drone as part of a joint operation with Kyiv's navy.

Video later emerged appearing to show the vessel listing as it was returned to Novorossiysk. The British Ministry of Defense said it was the largest Russian vessel seriously damaged or destroyed since April 13, 2022, when the cruiser Moskva was sunk.