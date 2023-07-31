Video Shows SUV Plow Into 6 Migrants in Walmart Parking Lot: Police

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of an SUV that rammed into a group of migrant workers in a parking lot in North Carolina over the weekend.

According to the Lincolnton Police Department, the incident happened around 1:17 p.m. Sunday at the Walmart Supercenter in Lincolnton, North Carolina. Six migrant workers were hit in the attack, which police described as an apparent "intentional assault."

All six victims were treated at Atrium Health Lincoln and sustained various injuries, according to a Facebook post from Lincolnton police. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening and victims were treated and released Sunday.

Authorities also released a video of the attack on Facebook, which shows a black, mid-sized SUV driving over a median and into a grassy area of the parking lot where the migrants were standing.

Police described the driver in question as an older, white male, and are asking for anyone with information regarding the driver or the vehicle involved to contact the Lincolnton Police Department. Newsweek reached out to police via email for additional information regarding the case.

"The motives of the suspect are still under investigation," police said.

Police tape blocking crime scene. Lincolnton Police are asking for help in identifying the driver that appears to have intentionally driven into a group of migrant workers in a Walmart parking lot on Sunday. aijohn784/Getty

Sunday's attack follows a few months after a man drove into a group of people waiting at a bus stop outside of the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center, a migrant shelter, in Brownsville, Texas. Eight people were killed in the attack, among them migrants, and 10 others were injured.

The driver, who has been identified as 34-year-old George Alvarez, was arrested and charged with manslaughter and other charges. According to a report from the New York Times, Alvarez had originally refused to cooperate with police and told an arresting officer, "They got in my way."

The same officer added that Alvarez had "clear signs of intoxication," reported the Times, including "droopy, watery eyes and had a look of fatigue on his face." An initial toxicology report found that the suspect had cocaine, benzodiazepines and marijuana in his system at the time of the crash.

Shelter director Victor Maldonado previously told reporters that Alvarez could be seen running up the curb outside the bus stop and continuing to move for about 200 feet before the car flipped over. According to reports, some of the victims had been sitting on the curb outside of the migrant center when they were hit.

Brownsville is considered a border town and is located less than 5 miles from Matamoros, Mexico.