World

Video Shows Ukraine Fighter Barely Avoid Live Fire

By
World Ukraine Russia-Ukraine War Ukrainian Military Russian military

A video shared by the Ukrainian military on Wednesday shows a soldier just barely missed by a bullet shot by Russian forces.

The 14-second clip posted to the defense ministry of Ukraine's Twitter account shows a Ukrainian soldier fire out a window of a war-torn building. Part of the video is slowed down to show that counter-fire hit the wall behind him, just a few inches above his head.

Newsweek was unable to independently verify the video and it is unclear where it originated along the front lines. The ministry credited the video to its 35th Marine Brigade.

"Divine intervention," it commented with the post.

Newsweek has contacted Ukraine's defense ministry via email for comment.

The video was shared the same day that Kyiv is grappling with reports of Ukrainian soldiers who have been beheaded by Wagner Group mercenaries. Wagner forces, founded by Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, have fought alongside Moscow's troops for much of the war on Ukraine, playing a leading role in Russia's offensive for the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Two videos have surfaced that appear to show separate incidents of Kyiv soldiers getting beheaded. In one of the videos posted on a pro-Russian social media channel this month, the bodies of two Ukrainian soldiers are shown next to a destroyed military vehicle near Bakhmut. CNN reported that someone behind the camera can be heard saying, "they came up to them and cut their heads off."

A second video was posted to Twitter on Tuesday, which appears to show a Russian fighter using a knife to cut off a Ukrainian soldier's head.

Video: Ukraine Fighter Barely Avoids Live Fire
A Ukrainian Special Forces serviceman, right, fires a Ukrainian-made Malyuk assault rifle during a training exercise in the Donetsk region on April 6, 2023. A video shared by the Ukrainian military on Wednesday showed a Kyiv fighter barely escape Russian artillery. Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) also pointed to videos earlier this week that reportedly show Wagner forces committing similar war atrocities. In one of the posts linked to the ISW's assessment Monday, a Ukrainian serviceman's head can be seen stuck on a spike in an "unspecified area in Bakhmut."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a video statement early Wednesday morning on his Twitter account addressing the most recent videos, saying "the world must see" the clip of Russian troops beheading a Ukrainian soldier.

"This is a video of Russia as it is," Zelensky said. "What kind of creatures they are."

"Everyone must react," he continued. "Every leader. Don't expect it to be forgotten."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC