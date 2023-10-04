Video Shows Ukraine's 'Ghost' Snipers Hit Enemy 1700 Yards Away

New battlefield footage released by the commander of Ukraine's ground forces has shed light on the tactics and capabilities of Ukrainian marksmen, as Kyiv's forces continue their efforts to eject the Russian invasion force from the country.

General Oleksandr Syrskyi published two videos on his official Telegram channel on Tuesday that he said captured the work of the "Ghost" group of the "Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi" Separate Presidential Brigade, an elite unit named after a 17th-century leader of a Cossack polity that existed in southern Ukraine.

The video, Syrskyi wrote, showed the elimination of "two Russians from a distance of 1500 meters," around 1,700 yards. The general said the shooters used a BARRET MRAD 338 rifle, a firearm produced by the Australian-American Barret Firearms Company, which is known for its long-range, high-caliber rifles.

"Glory to the heroes," Syrskyi posted in the caption for the two videos. The commander did not specify where on the 800-mile front the footage was shot, nor when. The clips appear to be filmed from cover in some kind of foliage, and in at least one of the two videos the marksman seems to be firing towards what appears to be a large apartment building.

Newsweek was unable to independently verify the footage and has reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry by email to request comment.

Syrskyi often posts videos of combat action on his Telegram, as do other top Ukrainian military and political figures. In late September, the general posted another clip of snipers from the Separate Presidential Brigade unit firing at Russian troops, with the caption: "Nice work."

Syrskyi is in operational control of Kyiv's ongoing counteroffensive operation in the southeast of the country. Underway since early June, the goal appears to be the severing of the "land bridge" of territory occupied by Russian forces along the Black Sea and Sea of Azov coastlines, connecting Crimea to western Russia.

Two Ukrainian soldiers on September 24, 2023, near Kreminna, Luhansk region. Fighting in the northeastern part of the country has intensified in recent months. Libkos/Getty Images

The offensive has proceeded slower than hoped in Kyiv and among Ukraine's Western backers, but Ukrainian military and civilian leaders have maintained a stubborn public confidence despite limited gains and heavy losses.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Syrskyi on Tuesday to hear the latest reports from the northeast of the country where Russian forces have launched a diversionary offensive in Luhansk and Kharkiv oblasts.

"We are proud of the defenders who showed maximum strength during the defense of Kharkiv region. Today I had the opportunity to personally thank them, present them with awards, and shake hands," Zelensky said on Facebook.