Video Shows Steve Bannon Confronted Over 'We Build the Wall' Money

Former White House senior adviser and top Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon was confronted by a Ron DeSantis supporter over allegations that he defrauded people who donated to a campaign to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Chris Nelson, a right-wing provocateur who is known to support the Florida governor and 2024 candidate, uploaded a video of himself approaching Bannon and his team on Sunday at the Turning Point Action conference in West Palm Beach, Florida.

During the encounter, Nelson questioned Bannon over claims he defrauded thousands of people who had donated to a "We Build the Wall" fundraising campaign to the tune of $15 million. Bannon has pleaded not guilty to several charges.

Nelson was escorted out of the conference after confronting Bannon. The incident took place at the conservative conference that featured a headline slot from Trump, who is the overwhelming favorite to clinch the 2024 GOP presidential nomination over DeSantis and the other Republican candidates. Several other MAGA figures, including Bannon, were also guest speakers at the two-day Turning Point Action event, but the Florida governor did not appear over the weekend.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon waves as he arrives during the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023. A video has emerged of Bannon being confronted by a Ron DeSantis supporter at the event. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP/Getty Images

"Hey Steve Bannon! When are you going to get back that money you took from the Build the Wall Fund?" Nelson asked Bannon in the clip that he posted on social media. "When are you going to give that money back?"

"There's not one penny, dude," Bannon replied.

In September 2022, Bannon was charged over money laundering allegations in relation to a GoFundMe to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a key 2016 campaign promise from Trump. Bannon was previously charged in an almost identical federal investigation before being pardoned by Trump just before he left office in January 2021.

Manhattan prosecutors revived the investigation in September 2022 with state-level charges against Bannon, which aren't covered by presidential pardons. Bannon is set to begin trial in May 2024 over the allegations.

Nelson also accused Bannon of lying about DeSantis, adding: "Andrew Breitbart would be rolling in his grave right now to see what you're doing," in reference to the conservative journalist and founder of Breitbart News where Bannon worked as an executive chairman before joining Trump's campaign team.

"Why are you lying about Ron DeSantis? Aren't you concerned that Trump does not have any ground game to win and that he has no plan to do anything differently and that Ron DeSantis has gotten victory after victory with election integrity?" Nelson asked.

"Ron DeSantis, today, NBC's reporting, he's got $3 million left," Bannon responded before walking away.

Bannon's office has been contacted for comment via email.

‼️WATCH! Steve Bannon and his thugs just threw me out of @TPUSA! pic.twitter.com/8WpHwyaoKw — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) July 16, 2023

Elsewhere in the footage, Nelson accuses security of wanting him out of the Turning Point Action conference because he supports DeSantis.

"Because if somebody's not in your little club, then you throw them out," said Nelson. "You can't stand dissenting viewpoints."

Nelson uploaded the clip to Twitter along with the caption: "WATCH! Steve Bannon and his thugs just threw me out of @TPUSA!"

During his speech at the conference on Sunday, Bannon predicted that Trump and the GOP are facing several years of "political warfare."

"We got a fight ahead of us," Bannon said. "There's still the primary, the RNC and the donors are gonna try and [block] Trump, so we gotta get through that. The general election, and I don't have to believe Biden will be the nominee, I think they'll trade him out, but we've got nothing but a war in the general election, and then we gotta make sure they can't steal it.

"And by the way, that's the easy part. We've got six to eight years ahead of us of absolute political warfare."