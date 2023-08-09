Close-Up Video Shows Texas Floating Barrier Has Circular Saws

The wrecking ball-sized buoys that make up the floating barrier that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott installed in July in the Rio Grande have circular saws between them, according to a video posted by Rep. Sylvia Garcia.

"Appalled by the ongoing cruel and inhumane tactics employed by @GovAbbott at the Texas border," Garcia, a Democrat, wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, alongside the clip. "The situation's reality is unsettling as these buoys' true danger and brutality come to light. We must stop this NOW!"

Mexican authorities said last week that two bodies had been recovered from the river in recent days, including one that was caught in the floating barrier. One body was found stuck in the lines of orange buoys, Mexico's Foreign Relations Department said in a statement on August 2. A second body was recovered about three miles upriver from the buoys, The Associated Press reported.

Migrants walk after crossing the Rio Grande River into the United States in Eagle Pass, Texas as seen from Piedras Negras, Coahuila state, Mexico on August 4, 2023. Democratic Rep. Sylvia Garcia has called the installation of the barrier "inhumane." Guillermo Arias/AFP via Getty Images

A repost of the video by Laiken Jordahl, a Southwest conservation advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity, amassed more than 8 million views.

The center is an environmental group where Jordahl works to protect wildlife, ecosystems, and public lands throughout the Southwest desert and U.S-Mexico borderlands, according to its website.

"Abbott has installed circular saws between the Rio Grande border buoys to maim or kill anyone who attempts to climb over," Jordahl wrote in the post. "Two bodies have already been found trapped in the floating barrier. He wants more migrants to die."

Appalled by the ongoing cruel and inhumane tactics employed by @GovAbbott at the Texas border. The situation's reality is unsettling as these buoys' true danger and brutality come to light. We must stop this NOW! pic.twitter.com/XPc4C8Tnl0 — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) August 8, 2023

Newsweek contacted Abbott's office for comment via email on Tuesday. Garcia and Jordahl have also been contacted for comment via email.

Garcia took the video during a trip to the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas, to "see first hand the cruel & inhumane border initiative," she wrote in another post on the platform.

"We reiterate the position of the government of Mexico that the placement of chained buoys by Texas authorities is a violation of our sovereignty," the Mexican department said in the statement.

"We express our concern about the impact on the human rights and personal safety of migrants of these state policies, which run counter to the close collaboration between our country and the United States federal government."

Andrew Mahaleris, a spokesman for Abbott, told The AP on Thursday that "the Mexican government is flat-out wrong." Preliminary information indicates the person drowned before coming near the barriers, he said.

Mahaleris said Texas officers monitor the barriers and have not observed anyone attempting to cross since they were installed. "Unfortunately, drownings in the Rio Grande by people attempting to cross illegally are all too common," he said.

Mexico and others have warned about the risks of drowning posed by the floating barrier, since it is designed to make it harder for migrants to climb over or swim under.

The barrier was installed in the Rio Grande in July as part of Republican Abbott's multibillion-dollar effort to secure the U.S. border with Mexico. Other efforts include razor-wire fencing and arresting migrants on trespassing charges.

The measures sparked fresh criticism last month after The Houston Chronicle reported details from a trooper's email to a superior raising concerns about "inhumane" tactics being used.

The trooper's email reportedly said troopers were being ordered to push children and nursing babies back into the Rio Grande and to deny water to migrants even in extreme heat, and also detailed how migrants were being left bloodied from razor wire. The trooper's email also raised alarm that Texas was setting "traps" of razor wire-wrapped barrels in parts of the river with high water and low visibility, increasing the risks of drowning.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Travis Considine has denied the claims.

Texas Gov Abbott has installed circular saws between the Rio Grande border buoys to maim or kill anyone who attempts to climb over. Two bodies have already been found trapped in the floating barrier.



He wants more migrants to die.

pic.twitter.com/8siVD08TpL — Laiken Jordahl (@LaikenJordahl) August 8, 2023

The U.S. Justice Department is suing Abbott over the barrier, after warning that it violates federal law and raises humanitarian concerns for migrants crossing into the country from Mexico. The lawsuit is asking a court to force Texas to remove it.

"We allege that Texas has flouted federal law by installing a barrier in the Rio Grande without obtaining the required federal authorization," Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a statement in late July.

"This floating barrier poses threats to navigation and public safety and presents humanitarian concerns. Additionally, the presence of the floating barrier has prompted diplomatic protests by Mexico and risks damaging U.S. foreign policy."