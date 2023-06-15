A video showing the moment thieves smash a rental car's windows and steal as much as $30,000 worth of filmmaking equipment in San Francisco has gone viral.

The clip was posted by filmmaker Eli Steele, and has so far been viewed more than 250,000 times since being posted on Twitter on June 14.

The theft happened at the top of Lombard Street, San Francisco, on June 14 while Steele and his father, author Shelby Steele, were shooting their latest documentary, White Guilt, based on his father's book of the same name.

Stock image of a man breaking into a car. A video of filmmaker Eli Steele's rental car being broken into has gone viral on social media. Getty

Steele said he was filming with his father and left a rental SUV parked on a road only for it to be broken into within 10 minutes after they were gone.

"I've worked dangerous neighborhoods for years and nothing like this," Steele said, after noting that Lombard Street was in one of the "richest neighborhoods" in San Francisco.

Steele also complained about the response from the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) and sparked a debate on Twitter about whether San Francisco is suffering from a significant crime problem.

This is the video. Black Chevy Blazer with license plate #9AAZ318. Still no SF police. pic.twitter.com/ZRskww0dvv — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) June 14, 2023

The surveillance footage that captured the theft showed a black Chevy Blazer pull up alongside the unoccupied white SUV and an individual leave the car and begin smashing the windows on one side.

A man and woman are also seen walking on the sidewalk, pausing briefly, before continuing down the street.

At one point during the footage a masked thief is seen going to the other side of the white SUV and smashing those windows before reaching inside and removing what appears to be a camera.

The thief then returns to the car before it speeds off down the road. Another camera angle was able to show the car's license plate clearly. In a later post, Steele said he came to learn that the license plate on the Blazer was stolen, however.

In a follow-up Twitter post, Steele showed a video of him and his father inspecting the rental car. He estimated that about $25,000 to $30,000 worth of equipment had been stolen.

Found more equipment missing. Now about $25k -$30k. Plus rental car damage. SF police doing nothing. It’s so bad that my friend is calling gang members for help. pic.twitter.com/Qba1yrTnEp — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) June 14, 2023

He also showed images of the process of reporting the crime to the SFPD, after he said they hung up on him twice when he tried to call in the theft.

In another Twitter post, Steele said his friend, Natalya Murakhver, had set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for replacing the stolen items.

So far, just under $1,500 dollars has been raised of the $45,000 target. The GoFundMe page also noted that until the equipment is replaced, filming of the documentary cannot proceed.

Newsweek has contacted Steele via LinkedIn and the San Francisco Police Department via email for comment.