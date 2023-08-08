Video of Alabama 'River Boat Brawler' Speaking Out Floods Social Media

A video of a person claiming to be one of those involved in a brawl that broke out after a Black dockworker was attacked by a group of white men in Montgomery, Alabama, has gone viral on TikTok.

In the clip, uploaded to the video platform on Monday and which has since been viewed nearly 11.3 million times, a man with two black eyes, tissues stuffed up his nose and grazes on his face appears below the caption: "RIVERBOAT BRAWLER SPEAKS OUT."

"Well, turns out that 65-year-old man could really f*****g throw 'em," the man says in the clip—an apparent allusion to an older Black man who used a folding chair as a weapon during the incident.

A still image of footage from a brawl that broke out on the riverfront in Montgomery, Alabama on August 5, 2023. X

Social media users who saw the video generally appeared to either believe the video was genuine or commended the clip as an apparent comical skit.

"He WAS NOT THERE," Susan Smith wrote, while another user responded: "It's called f*** around and find out."

However, other TikTok users said "this isn't real but it's still super funny," while one gave the video's poster an "A+ for commitment."

"Post of the day!" Tina Talmadge wrote. "Hilarious satire!"

It remains unclear if the poster was being serious or whether it was merely humorous. Newsweek approached the poster via direct message for comment on Tuesday.

The brawl the video alludes to broke out on the Montgomery Riverfront around 7 p.m. on Saturday, police have said. Video footage shows the fight took place on the pier itself, next to the Harriott II Riverboat attraction.

One bystander said the fight broke out after a Black security guard asked the group to move their boat so the larger riverboat could dock. Footage shows a small altercation between a few individuals grow into a mass fight as others attempt to intervene on either side.

The incident has reignited racial tensions in the birthplace of the American civil rights movement, with the group who started the attack derided by some as acting with racist intentions.

Mayor Steven Reed confirmed that law enforcement had detained "several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job," adding in a statement on Sunday: "This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred."

The names of those detained as a result of the brawl have not yet been released by police, who told Newsweek on Monday that there were four arrest warrants still active following the altercation.

A Montgomery Police Department spokesperson added that there was the possibility more arrest warrants would be issued following a "review of additional video" of the incident.

The viral TikTok video would not be the first comedic reaction to the brawl: a video of a group of people re-enacting the brawl by a pool garnered in excess of 10 million views on X, formerly known as Twitter.