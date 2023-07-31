World

Video Shows Russian BMP Hammered in Nighttime 'Hunt' Strike

World Russia Ukraine Drones

In the latest video of strikes on Russian targets, Ukraine's armed forces have released footage of what it says shows an explosion of a military vehicle used by Moscow's troops.

On the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the one-minute video starts with a drone shot of a field where nestled in the tree line is a BMP-1, a Soviet-era infantry fighting vehicle used by both sides.

Infrared footage from the air shows explosions from different angles, although it is unclear if they are of the same vehicle.

A destroyed BMP armored vehicle in the village of Bohorodychne, eastern Ukraine, on December 20, 2022. Ukraine's armed forces released a video on July 31, 2023 that they said showed the destruction of a BMP belonging to Russia's forces. SAMEER AL-DOUMY/Getty Images

The Facebook message said that, during a hunt, the troops from 36th Separate Brigade of Marines "skilfully eliminated enemy BMP and manpower of the occupiers." The video did not specify a date or location for the strike, and Newsweek has contacted the Russian defense ministry for comment and further details.

Last year, Ukraine's 36th Separate Brigade defended its garrison during the Battle of Mykolaiv and then fought over control of the Kherson Oblast during the 2022 Ukrainian southern counteroffensive.

The brigade is taking part in Ukraine's counteroffensive, which started around seven weeks ago. Kyiv admitted that the first stage of the push was going slowly. This was causing concern among Ukraine's allies, which had stepped up the provision of arms.

However, the push to retake occupied Russian territory has entered a new phase, as Kyiv has committed much of its reserves to the sector of the front line of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia oblast.

It comes as Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that Moscow launched a missile strike against the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Sunday, killing at least two people and injuring 31. One missile hit a four-story building, leaving victims trapped under rubble.

Another missile targeted a nine-story residential building, damaging parts of its fourth to ninth floors and starting a fire on the fourth floor, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

On Saturday, Russian forces launched strikes on the eastern city of Kharkiv using an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, according to the head of the regional military garrison Serhii Melnyk.

Meanwhile, Russia has blamed Ukraine for the strike by three drones on Moscow in the early hours of Sunday. Two hit buildings, and one was intercepted, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Kyiv has not claimed responsibility, although President Volodymyr Zelensky said it's "natural and fair" that the war is returning to Russian territory.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC