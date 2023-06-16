Video Shows U.S. Tourist Arrested After German 'Disney' Castle Murder

A witness video shared on social media seemingly shows the 30-year-old American tourist who was arrested Wednesday for assaulting two women and pushing them off a cliff near the Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany. One of the women died in the incident.

The man, who hasn't yet been identified by authorities, can be seen walking in handcuffs between two German police officers. He is wearing jeans, a black T-shirt, and a baseball cap. The clip shows that several agents were present at the scene, suggesting a significant deployment of law enforcement from German authorities.

Another clip shows the area where the two women were found, the bottom of a steep slope near the Disney-esque castle, a popular tourist attraction in Bavaria.

According to police, the man attempted to sexually assault one of the two women—a 21-year-old and a 22-year-old who were also Americans visiting Germany—and then pushed both off a 150-foot drop near the 19th-century castle.

The iconic Neuschwanstein castle is pictured near the village of Hohenschwangau in southern Germany during its reopening on June 2, 2020. An American man was arrested after pushing two women off a slope near the castle on Wednesday, killing one.

The two women, who were friends, had met the other tourist on a hiking trail east of the Marienbrücke—a panoramic bridge with a view on Neuschwanstein Castle— and the three proceeded together, according to a police report. The man then steered the two women "under a pretext" to a trail that was difficult to see, police said.

There, he physically attacked the youngest woman. When her friend tried to intervene, she choked her and pushed her down a steep slope. The police assume that there was an attempted sexual assault on the 21-year-old, whom he then pushed down the slope, where she "came to rest next to her friend" after falling more than 150 feet down.

The 21-year-old woman died in hospital the night after she was rescued from the site by helicopters. The 22-year-old, who was found responsive by rescuers, survived. Their identities have not been disclosed.

The 30-year-old, who had attempted to flee the scene, was arrested shortly after the incident and appeared in front of a judge in Kempten, a town near the castle. He's being kept in custody and investigated for murder, attempted murder, and sexual assault. His identity has not yet been revealed to the public.

Neuschwanstein Castle attracts some 1.4 million tourists every year, according to the its website, with as many as 6,000 people visiting the castle every day in the summer. The fairy tale-resembling castle was built in the 19th century by King Ludwig II, who wanted the building to look medieval.

The king chose to live there to withdraw from public life, as the castle is surrounded by rocky mountains and woods. Seven weeks after his death, in 1886, the castle was opened to the public.

Neuschwanstein Castle has remained open following the incident.