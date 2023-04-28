Video of Will Ferrell Destroying James Corden's Late Show Desk Goes Viral
James Corden's tenure as The Late Late Show host came to an end on Thursday night in dramatic style as Will Ferrell smashed his desk.
The 44-year-old English-born host bid farewell to the late night talk show with a star-studded finale including his good friends, Harry Styles and Adele.
But it was one moment that has got everyone's attention and that was when Ferrell took to the wooden desk Corden sat behind every night since he took over hosting the show from Craig Ferguson in 2015.
A shocked Corden stood beside Styles as they watched Ferrell completely destroy the desk with a huge hammer.
At one point, Corden turned around with his hands over his mouth and bent over in shock before turning back to watch Ferrell finish the job.
"What... what just happened," the show's official Twitter account captioned a video of the moment.
Posted after the Thursday show, the video has already more than 150,000 views on Twitter.
