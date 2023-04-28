Culture

Video of Will Ferrell Destroying James Corden's Late Show Desk Goes Viral

By
James Corden's tenure as The Late Late Show host came to an end on Thursday night in dramatic style as Will Ferrell smashed his desk.

The 44-year-old English-born host bid farewell to the late night talk show with a star-studded finale including his good friends, Harry Styles and Adele.

But it was one moment that has got everyone's attention and that was when Ferrell took to the wooden desk Corden sat behind every night since he took over hosting the show from Craig Ferguson in 2015.

will ferrell and james corden
(L) Willl Ferrell attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards on December 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (R) James Corden speaks during the 2018 Will Rogers Pioneer of the Year Dinner Honoring Tom Cruise on April 25, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ferrell smashed Corden's hosting desk in his last ever 'Late Late Show'. Allan Berezovsky/Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images North America

A shocked Corden stood beside Styles as they watched Ferrell completely destroy the desk with a huge hammer.

At one point, Corden turned around with his hands over his mouth and bent over in shock before turning back to watch Ferrell finish the job.

"What... what just happened," the show's official Twitter account captioned a video of the moment.

Posted after the Thursday show, the video has already more than 150,000 views on Twitter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

