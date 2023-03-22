Video Shows Winds Blow Couch off High-Rise San Francisco Balcony

Video published online on Wednesday morning showed a couch flying off a high-rise building in San Francisco as strong winds continued to batter the West Coast.

The footage, taken from a nearby balcony, showed the sofa sailing down to the street from above a window, hitting a nearby sidewalk. A later clip, taken from street level, showed the outdoor couch broken from the impact.

This footage came as a strong Pacific storm, relatively late in the season, brought damaging winds and yet more precipitation to the Sunshine State after weeks of devastating storms. Flood advisories for the Bay Area remain in effect until 7:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. ET).

"Wow. Even by the standards of what has turned out to be one of our most extraordinary winter seasons in a very long time, yesterday (Tuesday) stands out," the National Weather Service (NWS) wrote in a Wednesday morning forecast discussion for the region.

It said that "explosive cyclogenesis"—the development of a circulation of low pressure in the atmosphere—had brought "strong and damaging winds and flooding rain" to the coast of San Mateo County, and meteorologists had measured peak wind gusts of 64 mph in San Francisco.

The NWS added that at San Francisco Airport, a new record for the month of March had been set in terms of low pressure, which reached 985 millibars. At sea level, standard air pressure is around 1,013 millibars.

In the video, patio tiles on the balcony of the apartment where the footage is being shot can be seen being pulled up in the face of the fierce gales, one smacking against the French doors with a loud bang. "Oh my god!" a woman can be heard exclaiming in the background.

Damaging winds blow tiles, couch off San Francisco high-rise balcony @KPIXtv 🎥 Brandon Au #bayarea pic.twitter.com/FMXuFBvbXu — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) March 22, 2023

Then, in the top corner of another window, the sofa can be seen falling rapidly, being carried away from the building by the wind. "Oh s**t, a couch!" the person filming said. "A couch just flew."

The sofa can then be seen hitting the sidewalk. Nobody was walking where it fell at the time and it appears to have caused no harm to pedestrians.

Tuesday's storm made landfall mostly over the central and southern parts of the state, bringing further risk of flooding to low-lying areas. Another storm, earlier in the month, threatened to loosen built-up snow in the mountains from a series of winter storms, exacerbating flooding.

Trees and power lines were downed in the Bay Area and the "historic" Third Street Bridge was shut off after winds pushed barges in the Mission Creek Channel into it, San Francisco Public Works said. Images from the San Francisco Fire Department showed the bridge's walkway and railings damaged.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Bay Ferry faced cancellations due to violent waves, and Amtrak said several trains in California had been halted due to debris on the tracks.

The NWS said that showers would continue into Wednesday morning as the storm gradually moved off the coastline, giving way to mostly dry conditions for the latter half of the week. However, it is continuing to closely monitor creeks and streams for flood risk.

Tuesday's storm was just the latest in an ever-growing series of extreme winter storms: in January, the state was battered by a series of deadly storms that brought severe flooding. Countless homes were left without power, with thousands of families evacuated.

In late February, a coast-to-coast storm brought freezing-cold wind gusts and blizzard conditions to much of the northern continental U.S. The snow caused some communities in the mountains to be cut off for days, leaving at least 12 people dead and leading Gavin Newsom, California's governor, to declare states of emergency in 13 of the 58 counties.

The winter storm also led to the first blizzard warning in 34 years in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.