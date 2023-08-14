Video of Woman Nearly Falling Over From Speed of NASCAR Racers Goes Viral

A video of a woman almost being blown over by the blast of wind from a pack of NASCAR racing cars has gone viral again, almost 10 years after it originally went viral.

The clip, which is believed on social media to have been filmed during the 2014 Daytona 500 held at the Daytona International Speedway and won by Dale Earnhardt Jr, sees fans coming to the fence to take photos of the racers as they fly past on the track.

The cars are being driven at speeds of up to 200 m.p.h. and they are just a blur as they pass, but the tailwind generated by 20 or more cars in close proximity was enough to almost blow the fans over.

In the caption of the post, it was commented that watching NASCAR on TV does not do justice to how fast the vehicles are moving and the effect when watching them up close from trackside.

Some on the social media site warned that it was a dangerous choice to make in going down to the fence as a crash on the track could prove catastrophic for those who are only a metal fence away from the cars.

With phone in hand, the woman had a hard job of holding onto it as well as staying upright in the clip, which has been viewed more than 100,000 times since it was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday.

Commenting on the post, one X user wrote: "I would not be near that fence!"

While another added: "Fast and furious #Real"

The video clip going viral again is a welcome distraction for NASCAR fans who have seen the sport suffer a tough week with the Noah Gragson scandal.

Gragson was released from his NASCAR contract after his indefinite suspension from driving in the series.

The Legacy Motor Club suspended the 25-year-old from the team earlier this month after he appeared to like a meme on social media mocking the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in 2020.

At the time, the club said Gragson's actions did not "represent the values of our team." Now Gragson and the Legacy Motor Club have parted ways at the request of the driver.

Legacy announced the decision on X.

"Today, Noah Gragson requested to be released from his contract as the driver of the No.42 for Legacy Motor Club," read the statement.

The statement included a quote from the young driver saying he asked to be released from his contract so he "can take time to work through the NASCAR reinstatement process."

"I love racing, and I am looking forward to a second chance to compete for wins at the highest level of NASCAR—and most importantly, make my family, my team and the fans proud of me once again," he said.

