Videos Show Major Fire Raging in Ohio After Tanker Train Derails

The derailment of a tanker train in East Palestine, Ohio, on Friday night sparked a major fire and led to multiple explosions near the state's border with Pennsylvania, according to reports from media and others.

Videos shared on Twitter by KDKA reporter Lauren Linder shows the fire raging as the blaze engulfed vehicles and buildings. Smoke can be seen rising into the atmosphere and filling the air.

"Fire official on scene also tells me multiple train cars are on fire," tweeted Linder. "Inside some of them are automobiles that are now all burnt. Others believed to be carrying flammables—specifically where fire is still very active."

The train reportedly derailed in the east of the city near a Marathon gas station, which was able to evacuate road fuel tankers in time to avoid them being engulfed by the fire.

#BREAKING: Several local fire departments are responding to #EastPalestine #Ohio where a #trainderailment started a fire



We just got much closer to the scene@KDKA pic.twitter.com/1FNqJ3wYYE — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) February 4, 2023

Several local fire departments have responded to the incident and are trying to quell the fire, while residents within a mile of the fire have been evacuated by officials.

It's not yet clear if there were any casualties.

Newsweek has reached out to the East Palestine Police Department and Norfolk Southern Corp freight railroad for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will later be updated.