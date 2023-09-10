Videos, Photos Show Massive Explosion that Injured Employees at ADM Plant

Several employees were injured after a huge explosion and fire that erupted at the Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) complex in Decatur, Illinois, on Sunday night, a spokesperson confirmed to Newsweek.

Videos and photos shared on social media show the massive blast that occurred at the East Plant within ADM's processing complex in Decatur at roughly 7:11 p.m. local time, an ADM spokesperson confirmed in an email to Newsweek on Sunday night.

"Several employees were injured and transported to the local hospital for treatment," the statement reads. "Our thoughts are with our colleagues."

Dane Lisser, an ADM spokesperson, said the company could provide not additional details at the time of publication, including the number of people injured or their conditions. ADM also did not have a confirmed cause for the explosion as of Sunday night.

ADM staff called the Decatur Fire Department (DFD), which remained on the scene as of 8:30 p.m. battling the blaze, ADM said in the statement.

Newsweek reached out via email and Facebook on Sunday to the DFD for an update and comment.

ADM, on its website, describes the company as a "global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world's premier agricultural origination and processing company." The food processing company, which garnered $64 billion in net sales in 2020, has hundreds of plants across the world and is headquartered in Chicago, according to the website. It was unclear at the time of publication how many employees were inside the Decatur plant at the time of the blast.

Illinois Representative Mary Miller shared a video of the explosion on X, formerly Twitter, where she said she is monitoring the situation.

The footage of the blast was captured by Central Illinois news station WCIA's weather camera in Decatur. Thick smoke can be seen filling the air over the tops of buildings.

"I am monitoring the situation at the ADM plant in Decatur," Miller posted. "Please pray for the employees and first responders at the scene of this fire."

Shaun Tyson shared photos on X of the blaze and dense smoke at the plant.

Caryn Eisert, a reporter for local station WAND, shared an image of the blast on X.

This is the third fire reported at Decatur ADM complex this year, according to local media.

In April, three employees were injured in after an explosion rocked at ADM's west plant. Two Decatur firefighters were hurt on August 28 while battling a third-alarm fire at the east plant, WAND reports. DFD crews were on the scene for more than 12 hours before the blaze was completely under control during the incident last month.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.