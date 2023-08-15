Shocking Videos Capture Deadly Russian Gas Station Explosions

Shocking videos circulating online capture the aftermath of a deadly explosion at a gas station in Russia's southern republic of Dagestan that officials say has killed at least 35 people and injured scores more.

Three children were among those killed in the blast in Dagestani capital Makhachkala. At least 105 people were injured, of which 35 died, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Tuesday.

Officials said the blaze began on Monday night at an auto repair shop on the roadside of a highway and spread to the nearby gas station, causing an explosion. Russia's state-run news agency Tass said two of the eight fuel tanks exploded at the filling station. The area of the fire was 6,450 square feet, and it was extinguished three hours later.

Emergency workers tackle the fire that broke out after the explosion at a gas station in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan. It killed at least 35 people and injured scores more. МЧС поисково-спасательная станция

"These are our brothers, damn. Bodies, bodies, pull them out! I pulled out four!" one man said in a video published by Russian Telegram channel Baza on Tuesday.

"In Makhachkala, people continue to be pulled out from under the rubble after an explosion at a gas station. Eyewitnesses themselves helped the rescuers to pull out the injured and the dead after the explosion," Baza reported.

A deadly explosion and fire at a gas station in Makhachkala, Dagestan, where protests against water shortages have been ongoing. At least three people are confirmed killed. https://t.co/rrkVAl1cFe pic.twitter.com/ZrGhaaoVSZ — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) August 14, 2023

Additional videos published by Russian news outlet Sirena on Telegram showed huge blazes and columns of smoke rising into the sky.

Some of those injured in the explosion are being transported to hospitals in Moscow by an aircraft belonging to Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations, state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Families of the victims will each receive 1 million rubles ($10,270), while the families of those injured will receive 200,000 to 400,000 rubles (about $2,000 to $4,000).

Sergei Melikov, the governor of Dagestan, thanked local emergency services in a post on his Telegram channel. He said that, because of their heroic actions, they were able to prevent the remaining fuel tanks from igniting, which would have led to "even more serious consequences."

"I express my deep condolences to all those who lost their loved ones, and wish a speedy recovery to the victims," Melikov added. "Please accept sincere words of encouragement. All the Dagestan people are with you. May courage, perseverance and patience not leave you in this difficult hour."

Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case into the matter.

August 15 has been declared a day of mourning in Dagestan.

