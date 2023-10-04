World

Videos Show Sirens Howl Across Russia in Country-Wide Emergency Drill

By
World Russia Russia-Ukraine War Nuclear weapons Vladimir Putin

Videos circulating on social media show the moment sirens blared across Russia as part of a national emergency drill on Wednesday.

Russian authorities asked the public on Tuesday to "remain calm" during the drill, which come as tensions between Russia and the West remain high after President Vladimir Putin 's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

"Hearing the sound of a siren, you need to remain calm and not panic, turn on the TV—any publicly accessible channel or radio—and listen to the information message," Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MCHS) said via its Telegram channel. "The warning system is designed to timely convey a signal to the population in the event of a threat or emergency of a natural or man-made nature."

A Ukrainian serviceman
A Ukrainian serviceman rides atop a military vehicle past Independence Square in central Kyiv on February 24, 2022. Russia conducted a national emergency drill on Wednesday. DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images

The ministry said such drills are necessary "to be confident in the performance of all existing systems for the timely delivery of signals and information to the population in the event of emergency situations."

Agentstvo, an investigative site launched in 2021, published several videos of the sirens going off on Wednesday, noting that the drills began at 10:43 am Moscow time, and lasted for one minute.

However, in at least one place in Russia's capital Moscow, the alert went off at night, the publication reported, referencing a video published by eyewitnesses.

According to independent Russian news outlet Meduza, such drills are carried out in Russia at least once a year.

The US is also conducting a national emergency alert exercise on Wednesday. The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said that beginning at approximately 2:20 pm ET, it will conduct a nationwide test of its Emergency Alert System (EAS) for TVs and radios, and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) for phones.

Cell towers will broadcast a signal for approximately 30 minutes, causing WEA-compatible wireless phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, to receive the test message.

The EAS portion of the test is scheduled to last approximately one minute, FEMA said.

Orlando Olivera, Coordinator of FEMA's Caribbean Area Office in Puerto Rico, said in a statement that the federal agency wants to "ensure that the systems continue to be effective" and that "the public understands and uses these alerts and warnings about emergencies, particularly those on the national level, as we work to strengthen emergency preparedness among our communities."

The US Federal Communications Commission, FEMA and MCHS, didn't immediately respond to Newsweek's requests for comment via email.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC