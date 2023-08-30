U.S.

Videos Show Damage, Flooding as Idalia Inundates South Carolina

By
U.S. Hurricane Idalia Tropical Storm South Carolina Flooding

Hide tide levels along the coast of South Carolina led to major flooding and reports of dangerous road conditions as Tropical Storm Idalia barrels its way up the Southeast Coast.

Officials predicted that the storm—which made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, but has since been demoted—would reach Charleston by 8 p.m. Wednesday, bringing with it threats of storm surges, flooding and several tornado watches. Idalia devastated parts of Florida's Gulf Coast Wednesday morning and passed through parts of southeast Georgia before moving north.

Two deaths have been reported by the Florida Highway Patrol, according to a report from CNN. Patrol Sergeant Steve Gaskins told the network that the two men died in separate weather-related crashes on Wednesday. Another man was killed by a falling tree in Georgia while he was trying to clear a roadway that had been blocked by debris from the storm, reported the Associated Press (AP).

Videos Show Flooding as Idalia Inundates SouthCarolina
An aerial view on Wednesday shows a flooded community in New Port Richey, Florida, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall earlier in the day. Residents in parts of South Carolina have been warned to stay inside, as reports of high tide and flooding rush in as Idalia barrels up the Southeast Coast. Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP/Getty Images

No deaths have been reported in South Carolina, but videos shared online show that dangerous floodwaters are starting to rise in beach towns along the coast. In one such video shared to X, formerly Twitter, WCSC journalist Rey Llerena reported that seawater had begun to breach the sand dunes at Edisto Beach, about 26 miles southwest of Charleston on Edisto Island, and was flooding into the street.

"It's hard to stand up," Llerena said, who posted the video at 6:17 p.m. Wednesday.

In another video posted by WCIV meteorologist Dave Williams, strong and powerful waves can be seen crashing over sand dunes on Edisto Beach. The National Weather Service (NWS) Charleston reported on its X account at 7:20 p.m. that sand dunes had been "breached at Edisto with water flowing under homes and onto roadways."

WCIV reporter Floriana Boardman also shared a video, at 7:31 p.m., of the floodwaters completely engulfing a road on Edisto Island, writing, "High tide has made it virtually impossible to get on or off the island."

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office shared a photo from inside a deputy's vehicle that shows flooded streets and downed trees from the storm.

"It's a good night to stay in," the sheriff's office wrote on its X account. "If you encounter street flooding, turn around. Don't drown. This is the scene deputies found on Pinckney Street in McClellanville."

Idalia is predicted to reach Georgetown, South Carolina, at around 2 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Parts of North Carolina are also bracing for possible flooding and heavy rainfall overnight into Thursday before the tropical storm moves east, out into the Atlantic Ocean.

Newsweek reached out to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office via email on Wednesday night for additional information on the storm response.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
Better Planet (Mondays)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC