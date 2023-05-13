Videos Show Deadly Tornado's Devastating Aftermath in Texas

Videos have emerged online showing the destruction caused by a deadly tornado that touched down in Texas on Saturday morning.

The tornado developed around 2 a.m. local time in Laguna Heights, a neighborhood on the Gulf Coast in southern Texas, located just northeast of Brownsville and the border with Mexico. As a result of the storm, officials in the neighboring city of Port Isabel have, so far, reported around 10 injuries and two deaths.

Significant property damage was also reported in the wake of the storm, and has been documented in various videos shared to Twitter. One video, taken by resident Griselda Mendoza and shared to the social media platform by KRGV News, shows extensive debris littering yards and torn-up buildings in a residential area. A number of vehicles also appear to have been displaced and damaged by the tornado.

"Devastating images captured this morning by Griselda Mendoza in Laguna Heights," KRGV News wrote. "The Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator has reported tornado damage in the area. Hwy 100 is closed between Laguna Vista and Pt Isabel."

Another video from the scene of the damage was shared by KRGV reporter Stefany Rosales. In it, similar debris, damage, and displaced cars can be seen as in the first clip, as well as mangled fences and crews working to clean up the area.

An official account for the Texas Department of Transportation reported the closure of State Highway 100 between Laguna Heights and Port Isabel due to the damage caused by the storm. Alongside the announcement, it shared a photo of what appeared to be some sort of large plastic debris draped over a power line pole along the side of a road.

Multiple agencies from the regions are now participating in search and rescue efforts to find any individuals missing in the wake of the tornado, according to AccuWeather. The Red Cross and Salvation Army are also reportedly offering shelter to residents left without homes due to the damage.

Other parts of Texas have recently been dealing with heavy storms, with flash flooding warnings issued near San Antonio and Victoria, and winds as strong as 73 miles per hour being reported near Doyle.

"Despite how dry it has been across much of Texas, the rain can fall heavily enough over a short amount of time to cause flash flooding and rapid water rises on small streams, creeks and dangerous flooding on streets and highways," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski explained, according to the company's website.

Outside the Lone Star State, roughly a dozen tornadoes also reportedly touched down in states like Oklahoma and Kansas on Thursday.

