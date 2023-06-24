Videos Show Huge Explosion at Russian Oil Facility Amid Wagner Revolt

Videos have emerged online showing a massive explosion at an oil depot in Russia amid a reported uprising by the Wagner Group mercenary unit.

Wagner Group, one of the preeminent private military companies in Russia led by oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, is in the midst of an armed conflict against the Russian government, claiming to have taken control of military sites in at least one city, Rostov-on-Don. Prigozhin declared war against the Russian Ministry of Defense after the Russian military allegedly carried out an attack against and killed some of his Wagner troops who were stationed in Ukraine.

On Saturday, numerous news outlets began circulating videos from Russia showing a massive explosion at an oil depot in the city of Voronezh. Newsweek could not independently verify the video, but Sky News and NBC News claim to have verified its authenticity.

In a video shared by the Twitter account, WarTranslated, the fiery explosion can be seen erupting in the distance as an unknown individual films from high up in a building. Just prior to the blast, a helicopter can be seen flying in the area. The account claimed that the aircraft was operated by the Russian air force.

Wagner Group personnel in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, are seen. An explosion broke out at a Russian oil depot as Wagner forces made their advance north towards Moscow. Stringer/AFP via Getty Images

"An explosion at an oil depot in Voronezh occurred at the time of a bypass of a Ka-52 helicopter of the Russian Aerospace Forces next to it," the tweet read.

In a portion of another video shared by Sky News, a massive cloud of black smoke from the explosion can be seen from a different angle. The outlet also reported that more helicopters had been spotted in the area.

Voronezh is located roughly 620 kilometers north of Rostov-on-Don, the city where Wagner's armed uprising reportedly began and where the paramilitary unit claims to have taken control of Russian military facilities. Voronezh is also situated roughly halfway along the route from Rostov-on-Don to Moscow, with the highway linking the three cities showing multiple closures on Google Maps as of Saturday morning.

According to NBC News, the regional governor of Voronezh confirmed that 100 firefighters with 30 vehicles have been dispatched to handle the blaze, and that there are believed to be no casualties.

Wagner Group's forces have reportedly been directed to march to Moscow, while the Kremlin has confirmed that it is engaged in "a counter-terrorist operation" to stop them. In a Saturday address, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the group's actions an "armed rebellion" and a "stab in the back."

Newsweek reached out to Russian officials via email for comment.