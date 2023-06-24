World

Videos Show Huge Explosion at Russian Oil Facility Amid Wagner Revolt

By
World Wagner Group Russia Explosion Kremlin

Videos have emerged online showing a massive explosion at an oil depot in Russia amid a reported uprising by the Wagner Group mercenary unit.

Wagner Group, one of the preeminent private military companies in Russia led by oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, is in the midst of an armed conflict against the Russian government, claiming to have taken control of military sites in at least one city, Rostov-on-Don. Prigozhin declared war against the Russian Ministry of Defense after the Russian military allegedly carried out an attack against and killed some of his Wagner troops who were stationed in Ukraine.

On Saturday, numerous news outlets began circulating videos from Russia showing a massive explosion at an oil depot in the city of Voronezh. Newsweek could not independently verify the video, but Sky News and NBC News claim to have verified its authenticity.

In a video shared by the Twitter account, WarTranslated, the fiery explosion can be seen erupting in the distance as an unknown individual films from high up in a building. Just prior to the blast, a helicopter can be seen flying in the area. The account claimed that the aircraft was operated by the Russian air force.

russian oil depot explosion
Wagner Group personnel in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, are seen. An explosion broke out at a Russian oil depot as Wagner forces made their advance north towards Moscow. Stringer/AFP via Getty Images

"An explosion at an oil depot in Voronezh occurred at the time of a bypass of a Ka-52 helicopter of the Russian Aerospace Forces next to it," the tweet read.

In a portion of another video shared by Sky News, a massive cloud of black smoke from the explosion can be seen from a different angle. The outlet also reported that more helicopters had been spotted in the area.

Voronezh is located roughly 620 kilometers north of Rostov-on-Don, the city where Wagner's armed uprising reportedly began and where the paramilitary unit claims to have taken control of Russian military facilities. Voronezh is also situated roughly halfway along the route from Rostov-on-Don to Moscow, with the highway linking the three cities showing multiple closures on Google Maps as of Saturday morning.

According to NBC News, the regional governor of Voronezh confirmed that 100 firefighters with 30 vehicles have been dispatched to handle the blaze, and that there are believed to be no casualties.

Wagner Group's forces have reportedly been directed to march to Moscow, while the Kremlin has confirmed that it is engaged in "a counter-terrorist operation" to stop them. In a Saturday address, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the group's actions an "armed rebellion" and a "stab in the back."

Newsweek reached out to Russian officials via email for comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC