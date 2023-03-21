Videos Show 'Major' Earthquake Rattle Afghanistan, Pakistan

An earthquake that struck parts of South Asia on Tuesday has been called "major," with videos circulating online of the quake and its frenzied aftermath.

The quake hit at 12:47 p.m. ET in Afghanistan, with the epicenter reportedly about 40 kilometers (about 25 miles) south-southeast of the northeastern town of Jurm, according to the United States Geological Survey and earthquaketrack.com, which listed the magnitude at 6.5. Multiple media outlets have the magnitude ranging from 6.8 to more than 7.

Reports said the quake could be felt not just across Afghanistan but in neighboring countries like Pakistan and India, and as far as China and Tajikistan. Reuters reported that at least three people have been reported dead, including two adults in Eastern Afghanistan and one child in Pakistan.

The earthquake comes a little less than two months after a devastating 7.8-magnitude quake struck Southeastern Turkey and Syria resulting widespread destruction and roughly 51,000 deaths.

A major #earthquake measuring at least 7.7 on the Richter scale has occurred in South Asia. 1. Remain calm. 2. Follow the instructions of the authorities. 3. Make sure that you and your family are well. 4. Try to help other people who may need help. 5. Stay away from buildings. pic.twitter.com/VuMBcJ54Op — International Human Rights Foundation (@Declaracion) March 21, 2023

In the hours after the earthquake hit, videos began to flood social media sites like Twitter showing the immediate impact in various countries, as well as the effects of the quake as it happened.

"Whole Noida is out of their Homes," journalist Bhupinder Soni tweeted with a clip of residents in the town of Noida, India, driven out of their homes.

Videos like Soni's have been plentiful, with clips showing whole neighborhoods taking to the streets. Another video from an unspecified part of India, shared by journalist Chaudhury Parvez, showed numerous families outside near a series of buildings.

"People came out of their homes in fear," Parvez wrote.

6.8 Magnitude Earthquake hits Afghanistan, Tremors felt in #India

Journalist Nilofar Ayoubi shared a video of residents congregating outside in the Afghan capital city of Kabul.

"A strong earthquake hit kabul , and as I struggled to reach out family after many attempts I finally managed to speak to them," Ayoubi wrote. "As They are still on streets and afraid to back to apartment as there has been announcements of 2nd and strong wave hitting Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Tajikistan!"

Journalist Raja Mohsin Ijaz shared a video showing cracks in a building's interior. Other videos showed the interiors of homes and businesses getting rattled.

A few hours after the quake's initial impact, images and videos of destruction appeared to be minimal, though the actual extent of the damage is unclear.

Newsweek reached out to the Afghan government by email for comment.