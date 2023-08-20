Videos Show Massive New York Blaze as Firefighters Injured, Fire Spreads

At least two firefighters suffered injuries while battling a massive fire in New York City on Sunday, according to local reports.

The fire reportedly began in a chocolate shop in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood Sunday morning, according to a report from New York-based television news station WABC-TV. Firefighters arrived at the scene just before noon.

The fire has spread to neighboring stores, according to the news station. The injured firefighters were in serious yet stable condition. The fire had been classified as a 6-alarm fire by 2:30, according to WABC.

Authorities urged residents to avoid areas with smoke and to close their windows if they are in the vicinity of the blaze. Traffic delays were also expected as firefighters continued working at the scene, according to Notify NYC. More information about the fire, including the cause, remained unknown Sunday afternoon.

The fire was under control by 3:45 p.m. ET, according to WABC.

Videos posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, showed the massive blaze burn through Brooklyn. One video showed billows of smoke rise from the burning building over the Brooklyn Expressway.

BROOKLYN: FDNY operating a 4- alarm fire at a row of stores on Lee Avenue in Williamsburg, reportedly started at the popular Grill on Lee. pic.twitter.com/QEuD9KHqV8 — KolHaolam (@KolHaolam) August 20, 2023

FDNY members are currently operating at a 3-alarm fire at 106 Lee Avenue in Brooklyn. Use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/IvGu1s8cd1 — FDNY (@FDNY) August 20, 2023

Meanwhile, video posted to X by Freedom News TV showed firefighters working to extinguish the fire.

New York City Councilmember Lincoln Restler showed video of some of the damage caused by the fire.

"Tragic day in the heart of South Williamsburg. 5 alarm fire has destroyed several beloved local businesses on Lee Ave. Spoke to 3 of the business owners & property owner and we will do everything we can to help each and every business and their workers get back on their feet," he posted to X.

In the video, Restler said several of the neighborhood's favorite shops were destroyed in the fire, leaving dozens without jobs. He pledged that local officials would do their best to help in the recovery effort.

According to the New York Daily News, the building where the fire began houses residential units, a grill and other businesses in addition to the chocolate shop.

No civilian injuries had been reported.

New York state Senator Julia Salazar posted to X: "We are aware of a serious fire in south Williamsburg right now, on Lee Ave between Keap & Hooper St. FDNY has responded and is still at the scene. Please avoid the area to be safe. We're ready to support folks who are affected by the fire and smoke."

