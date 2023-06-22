Videos Show Terrifying Red Rock Hail Storm That Left Dozens Injured

Videos posted across social media captured a strong hail storm at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado that left dozens injured.

The hail storm came ahead of a scheduled performance by Louis Tomlinson, a former member of the popular boy band One Direction.

"Tonight was the scariest night of my life," Twitter user Nicole wrote in a tweet sharing a video on the storm. "It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign. I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail. Hoping everyone made it out safely."

In a Facebook post, West Metro Fire and Rescue in Lakewood, Colorado, said that they were responding to Red Rocks to assist the injured.

"West Metro responding on Wednesday night to Red Rocks Amphitheatre where a hail storm interrupted the night's concert, sending concert-goers running for cover. Hail reported to be up to tennis ball size fell on the crowd, injuring nearly 100 people," the post said. "Seven people were transported to area hospitals with cuts and broken bones. 80 to 90 were treated on scene by Stadium Medical and West Metro paramedics."

The amphitheater also responded to the storm on Thursday, initially saying that the concert was delayed because of weather. It then said that the weather was clear but shortly after announced that the show was postponed.

"Pease be safe exiting the amphitheatre - we'll have more information for ticket holders soon," one tweet said.

Tomlinson responded to fans after the show was postponed on Twitter: "Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone's ok, I'll be back! Even though we didn't play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!"

A number of other videos showing the hail storm were posted on social media.

One said: "my dad took this right after i was safe backstage. it was straight out of a horror movie," Twitter user @anditslou wrote with a video showing hail rushing down a staircase.

WMGH in Denver posted a video of a fan who suffered a broken finger.

"A concertgoer says her finger was broken by hail that moved across Red Rocks Wednesday evening. Her windshield was also damaged," the tweet said.

Twitter user @jazzerrae wrote that "it was awful to experience..." and shared two videos of the storm.

West Metro Fire and Rescue directed Newsweek to Stadium Medical for comment. Newsweek reached out to Stadium Medical via email.