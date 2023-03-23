Videos Show Zebra on Loose in Streets of Seoul

Videos of an escaped zebra running loose around the streets of Seoul in South Korea are flooding social media.

One video posted to Twitter by Sokeel Park shows the zebra running down a busy street. Pedestrians can be seen watching in amazement as it passes.

This isnt AI - theres a zebra loose on the streets of Seoul pic.twitter.com/UQEP3gyQt5 — Sokeel Park 박석길 (@Sokeel) March 23, 2023

In other footage, the zebra can be seen weaving in and out of cars through the bustling city. Surprised voices can be heard chattering as people watch it run by.

"Even the zebra doesn't know where it is right now, it seems like it's bewildered," another Twitter user said, posting a video of the the animal standing in a secluded corner of the neighbourhood.

어린이대공원 얼룩말 탈출!!

얼룩말도 지금 여기가 어딘지 몰라 당황중같은뎅



잘 데려다 주세요!! #얼룩말 #탈출 pic.twitter.com/OPGjxwF1uL — JUSTHODL 저스트호들 (@IM_JUSTHODL) March 23, 2023

"This isn't AI - theres a zebra loose on the streets of Seoul," the Twitter user said in a caption.

The zebra escaped from an amusement park, Seoul Children's Grand Park, at about 2.50 p.m on March 23.

Once it had escaped, the zebra proceeded to run around the area before officials managed to catch up with it and tranquilize it, the park and Gwangjin Fire Station reported.

The zebra, which was born in 2021, had managed to break through decking built around its pen, the park said.

Zebras are generally gentle animals and will never usually pose a threat to humans. However, if a human provokes it or makes it feel threatened, the animals can use their hind legs to kick.

The escaped zebra didn't appear to show any aggression toward bystanders however.

"Literally a zebra crossing" one twitter user said in response to the videos,

"Poor thing. It must be terrified," a Twitter user said in response to the videos.

"Do not harm that poor zebra," another person said.

The animals are native to Africa, but are found in many zoos worldwide. They are known to generally do well in captivity.

The zebra is now safely back at the park.

It's rare for animals to escape captivity, but it does happen occasionally.

Just earlier this month, a cheetah at a zoo in Omaha, Nebraska, escaped from its enclosure. Keepers put emergency protocols in place and immediately started to search for the predator.

Staff at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium said there was no risk to staff or visitors, but they were looking into just how it managed to escape.

The female cheetah—known as Gretchen—escaped from her main enclosure, but was still behind a barrier, keeping the public safe.

