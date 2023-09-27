'The View' Mocks Trump's Net Worth: 'Wait Until Melania Finds Out'

Hosts of ABC's The View mocked Donald Trump on Wednesday after a judge ruled that the former president inflated his net worth.

On Wednesday morning's airing, hosts began the show by speaking about Trump and a judge's ruling in New York that the former president overvalued his properties and inflated his net worth, with co-host Whoopi Goldberg saying, "For years, you know, I have mentioned that you-know-who was just playing at being a real estate tycoon."

Fellow co-host Joy Behar chimed in, saying, "What a loser he is....Wait till Melania finds out he's only worth 800 bucks," alluding to Trump's wife.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in favor of New York Attorney General's Office on Wednesday, saying that Trump and the Trump Organization increased the value of his properties by more than $400 million. The ruling also found that Trump inflated his net worth in an effort to mislead insurers and banks.

Former President Donald Trump greets the crowd during a campaign rally on September 25, 2023, in Summerville, South Carolina. On September 27, 2023, a judge in New York ruled that Trump overvalued his properties and net worth, prompting hosts from ABC's "The View" to mock him. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

"In defendants' world: rent regulated apartments are worth the same as unregulated apartments; restricted land is worth the same as unrestricted land; restrictions can evaporate into thin air; a disclaimer by one party casting responsibility on another party exonerates the other party's lies," the judge's ruling said. "That is a fantasy world, not the real world."

In a statement to Politico, New York Attorney General Letitia James said: "Today, a judge ruled in our favor and found that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization engaged in years of financial fraud. We look forward to presenting the rest of our case at trial."

Trump responded to the ruling in a series of posts on Truth Social, where he wrote, "I have a Deranged, Trump Hating Judge, who RAILROADED this FAKE CASE through a NYS Court at a speed never seen before, refusing to let it go to the Commercial Division, where it belongs, denying me everything, No Trial, No Jury. He made up this crazy 'KILL TRUMP' decision, assigning insanely low values to properties, despite overwhelming evidence."

"This political hack judge, who values, Mar-a-Lago, the most spectacular parcel of real estate in Palm Beach, and perhaps all of Florida, at $18 million in order to reduce valuations on my financial statements, which are, in fact, lower than my actual net worth, must be stopped. I have had very unfair judges since entering politics, but nobody has been as unhinged as this guy. Mar-a-Lago is worth, perhaps, 100 times more than he values it," Trump wrote in another post.

During Wednesday's airing of The View, former Trump adviser Alyssa Farah Griffin said: "He inflated the value of Mar-a-Lago by 2,300 percent. That would be like saying my two-bedroom apartment is a multi-floor penthouse. An average person would be in jail for doing it."

In response to Newsweek's request for comment, a spokesperson for Trump said, "Who's Joy Behar?"