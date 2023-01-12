In Vikings: Valhalla, legendary warriors have had their story brought to life onscreen, teaching viewers about some of the most famous Vikings in history.

The show's second season premiered on Netflix on Thursday, January 12, adding a new chapter to the story of explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his warrior sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

As well as the show's lead trio, there are a number of new and returning members of the cast in the second season. Here is everything you need to know.

'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2 Cast: Every New and Returning Character

Set during the 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 finds its characters shortly after the fall of Kattegat, a gruesome battle which took place in the first season.

The event changed everything for the characters as they knew it as Leif, Freydis and Harald find themselves fugitives in Scandinavia.

In order to survive, the heroes must embark on new adventures to worlds beyond Kattegat, where they must test their ambitions and find courage as they come to terms with their new way of life.

As previously mentioned, Corlett, Gustavsson and Suter are all returning for the second season, while other series regulars who will be back for more include Johannes Johnansson, David Oakes, Laura Berlin and Bradley Freegard.

Guest stars returning to the franchise include Pollyanna McIntosh, Soren Pilmark and John Kavanagh as Queen Ælfgifu, Sweyn Forkbeard and The Seer respectively.

Who Is Returning to 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2?

Sam Corlett plays Leif Eriksson

Frida Gustavsson plays Freydis Eriksdotter

Leo Suter plays Harald Sigurdsson

Johannes Johnansson plays Olaf the Stout

Bradley Freegard plays King Canute

Laura Berlin plays Emma of Normandy

David Oakes plays Godwin

Pollyanna McIntosh plays Queen Ælfgifu

Soren Pilmark plays Sweyn Forkbeard

John Kavanagh plays The Seer

While there are a number of actors returning to Vikings: Valhalla, there are also some exciting new cast members joining Season 2 including Bradley James, of Merlin fame, in the role of Lord Harekr.

Hayat Kamille has also joined the cast in the role of Mariam, while Marcin Dorocinski will portray King Yaroslav the Wise.

Who Is New to 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2?

Bradley James plays Lord Harekr

Hayat Kamille plays Mariam

Marcin Dorocinski plays King Yaroslav the Wise

Sofya Lebedeva plays Elena

Set Sjöstrand plays Magnus Olafsson

Nikolai Kinski plays Emperor Romanos

Florian Munteanu plays George Maniakes

Maria Guiver plays Aelfwynn

Kayode Akinyemi plays Kaysan

Tolga Safer plays Kurya

Stany Coppet plays The Khan

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 is available to watch on Netflix now.