Viral Ad Offering Car to 'Date Our Son' Sparks Questions

A new advertisement offering a car in exchange for dating someone's son has appeared across social media, prompting questions and speculation.

The advertisements, which feature an old vehicle, states "Need a car? 'Date' our son" have appeared on several different social media sites, including Reddit and Facebook.

"He's smart but socially very shy. 'Date' him and bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. In exchange, we'll give you a 2004 Buick Regal. Clean, rust-free, 40k miles. Serious inquiries only: DateOurSon@gmail.com," a post on the Facebook page, "Date" Our Son, stated.

It seems the "Date" Our Son team is expecting to make an announcement in just two days. In an email sent to Newsweek, the "Date" Our Son team said, "Hiyaa! Thanks for your interest in "dating" our son. We have had a lot of responses already, but plan to make our final decision Thursday, March 9th. We'll be in touch soon! Allison & Laird."

A number of social media users initially shared the advertisement and questioned what it could be.

"What is up with the Reddit Ad asking redditors to date their son?" One Redditor asked in the r/outoftheloop subreddit.

On the same subreddit, one user responded and said, "Answer: Just got a reply from Reddit admin team confirming it's a stunt ad for No Hard Feelings..." No other information was made available about the advertisements and Newsweek reached out to Reddit via email. Newsweek was unable to independently verify that the advertisement is for the movie mentioned in the Reddit comment.

A photo of the advertisement was also posted on Instagram by the account @whatisnewyork. The photo appears to be taken from a digital advertisement stand in New York City.

Twitter user Jake Hubble shared a screenshot of the advertisement and said, "This is the most prominent ad on my Reddit feed. This can not be legit. Thought this might be a KellyBlueBook ad or anything else, but it appears to be what it is...parents who made a #dateourson ad. This is the plot to an early 2000's movie."

"Now I'm hearing this is an ad for a movie coming out. Clever," Hubble wrote in a subsequent tweet.

However, some other Reddit commenters questioned if the advertisement could be for human trafficking. "Answer: Its an ad for sexual solicitation and should be removed. If its an ad for a new tv show/movie then it is done in poor taste. Its currently making its rounds through reddit as people keep sharing it and are shocked by it. Probably the intention of the advertiser," one Reddit commenter said.

According to IMDB, No Hard Feelings is an upcoming movie where, "[Jennifer] Lawrence's character portrays the 'ne'er-do-well' who answers a Craigslist ad that was placed to hire a date for an introverted and socially awkward teen boy, by his mother and father, who also just so happens to be preparing for college soon.

Lawrence is known for her roles in The Hunger Games series, American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook. Some other stars listed on the film's IMDB page include Matthew Broderick, Natalie Morales and Hasan Minhaj. Newsweek reached out to reps for Lawrence via email for more information.