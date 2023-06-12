Viral Clip Shows Family of Raccoons Trying to Break Into Woman's House

A family of raccoons has gone viral across the internet after a clip of them trying to break into a woman's bedroom was posted on social media last month.

In the clip, shared on TikTok in May under the username Gillmik, a raccoon mama and her babies can be seen tapping on a woman's window, trying to get into the house, probably hoping she'd feed them. The woman can be heard telling them: "I'm so sorry it's a no from me. ok?"

The hilarious post, which has since been shared thousands of times, comes with a caption that says: "Morning wake-up calls from some little friends."

A file photo of raccoons. A family of raccoons has gone viral after trying to break into a woman's bedroom. Getty Images

While raccoons can seem like cute animals to snuggle with, you should probably avoid coming into contact with them. Raccoons are known to carry infectious diseases that can be transmitted to humans and animals that come into contact with them or their waste, including bodily secretions, feces, saliva or urine.

It doesn't matter if it's a small or a big one, because both young and mature raccoons can shed viruses, bacteria and parasites that can result in infections and disease.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 2 million views and 246,300 likes on the platform.

One user, Chloe, commented: "My toxic trait is I would let them in......." And Lily said: "Don't ignore the Racoon distribution system." Hannah! Added: "Raccoons are too damn cute to be feral garbage monsters I don't get it."

FrankDank wrote: "Let them in right now." And Anansya said: "bro that was Rocket and his family u gotta let them in." And maeghanvictoria joked: "You're their mother now." Blissy added: "I live in England we don't have anything cute like this. I'd immediately have let them all in to snuggle."

Another user, Victoria Vicky, commented: "Omg they're so cute when they're little. Admire from afar lol." Candace McOsker said: "Why don't I ever get baby raccoons at my window."

Ihazaflavour? Added: "They just want some drive-through window service or maybe some baby daycare. It is a very popular Tok video series you know!"

Newsweek reached out to Gillmik for comment via TikTok chat. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

