Thousands of Schools Shut Amid Eye Virus Outbreak

Tens of thousands of schools across Pakistan are being shut in response to an outbreak of pink eye.

Over 56,000 private and public schools across the province of Punjab are being closed between September 28 and October 1 to stem the tide of the viral conjunctivitis outbreak, the Punjab government said on Wednesday.

The province has recorded around 357,000 conjunctivitis cases since the start of the year, according to AFP.

"The closure has been announced as a proactive measure to give maximum protection to students against the infection," Punjab education department spokesman Zulfiqar Ali told AFP. "We hope this will break the cycle of the infection in the province."

A file photo of someone with conjunctivitis. Thousands of schools across Pakistan have shut to prevent the spread of a viral form of the condition. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

Conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the conjunctiva, which is the mucous membrane that covers the front of the eye and lines the inside of the eyelids. Conjunctivitis can be caused by irritation or an infection, and the pathogen can be viral or bacterial.

The outbreak in Pakistan is due to a virus. Viral conjunctivitis can be caused by a range of viruses, including adenoviruses, and it is very contagious, often leading to mass outbreaks in schools and other crowded places, according to the CDC.

Symptoms include the eponymous pink eyes, swelling of the eyelids and increased tear production, itching eyes and eyelids, as well as pus production and crusting of the lids and lashes. Viral conjunctivitis may also come with flu-like symptoms, and a thinner, more watery discharge from the eye.

The viruses that cause conjunctivitis can spread in a number of ways, including by touching or shaking hands, coughing or sneezing, or touching objects with the virus on them. Viral conjunctivitis is usually mild, clearing up on its own after seven to 14 days. If the case is more severe, antivirals may be prescribed; antibiotics will have no effect.

A file photo of a child's crusty eye. It's one of the symptoms of the virus. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

Lahore is the worst-affected region within Punjab, local newspaper Dawn reported. The school closures should reduce the spread of the infection, as schools would usually have opened over the weekend.

Pupils will be screened as they re-enter schools on October 2.

Interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that these measures will hopefully lead to a 50 percent reduction in cases, Dawn reported.

