Viral Moment Dog Enjoys Hopping in Tall Grass, Until He Bumps Into Coyote

A dog owner has shocked the Internet after sharing a video of his dog's wild encounter with a coyote in Jamestown, Rhode Island, which quickly went viral on social media.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok in August under the username Alexhivelyy, the poster's dog, Beau, can be seen hopping in the tall grass, when all of a sudden he bumps into a coyote.

The clip's caption read: "A WILD thing happened to me and my dog Beau the other day... He does this hilarious kangaroo hop when he's going through tall grass and I wanted to capture it on video. As you can see. When all of a sudden... He kangaroo hops right on top of a coyote.

"They stood there looking at each other for a second like uhh. Then as soon as Beau turns his body towards me, the coyote starts running at him and the the coyote starts doing the kangaroo hop!!!"

After their brief encounter, the coyote can be seen hopping away from the dog, leaving both the dog and his owner astonished. The poster wrote: "Off-screen, what you're not seeing is dad pick up a stick and prepare for war."

Stock image of a coyote in the woods. A dog has gone viral on social media after teaching a coyote how to kangaroo hop. Getty Images

While coyote attacks on humans are rare, those on pets are more frequent, so you should always take precautions if you live in an area where coyotes roam free.

Even if coyotes don't attack your pooch, the American Kennel Club warns they carry and transmit many diseases and parasites, including rabies, distemper, parvovirus, hepatitis, mange, fleas, worms, and ticks.

"Keeping them out of your neighborhood is something that should be on everyone's radar," the dog registry suggests.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 909,00 views and 145,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Twin 1 of 2, commented: "This has 'what is your name?!' 'Ezekiel! What's yours?!' vibes." User Jack Rye said: "Your dog is so lucky he has good dog social skills because not only did he prevent conflict he actually made the coyote want to play."

ErinDavis515 wrote: "You're so calm I would [have] recalled soooo m* fast." Kya Haas said: "Coyote was like, [wait] I thought we were gonna do this hopping thing." Idgette added: "Not me having a slight panic attack because my dog would be chasing that coyote."

