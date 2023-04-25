'Entitled' Passenger Refusing To Move Bag off Train Seat for Man Backed

An empty train is often a luxury for morning commuters as it means they have more space and can prepare for their working day in peace. But for one commuter, the experience was ruined by a man who was adamant about sitting next to her despite being in an empty carriage.

In a viral Reddit post titled "AITA (Am I the A******) for refusing to sit next to this man?" under the username u/skanus_cepelinai, a woman said she was told to move her bag twice by the same man who labeled her an "entitled b****."

So far, the post has 10,000 upvotes since it was shared on April 22. The woman, in her 30s, told Newsweek: "I felt angry but I didn't feel unsafe."

Recalling the journey, the woman said there were no more than six people in the carriage. She opted to sit in a four-seater and spread her stuff out.

She wrote: "[I] put my jacket on the seat across from me and put my feet on it so that [my socks wouldn't touch the seat]. If it matters: It was early in the morning and I had been wearing these socks for less than an hour. My shoes are also clean as I alternate two pairs daily to let them dry out between uses."

She then explained the conversation between her and another passenger who she assumes was in his late 40s or early 50s.

"[He] came straight to me and said, 'Move your bag.' I was puzzled since there [were] plenty of free seats to go around, so I asked if he really wanted this particular seat and he said yes. So I picked up my bag, he plopped down next to me and I proceeded to pack up my laptop, drink, [and] jacket, put on my shoes, and moved to a different four-seater. I spread out again," she said.

Moments later, the same man came over and asked her to move her bag again but this time, she asked why.

She said: "He said that he wanted to sit there. I answered that he had [wanted] that certain seat that I vacated for him, so I don't see why he would want to switch seats. He scoffed and explained that it was not about the specific seat but about "entitled people who think their bags deserve a seat." I told him I [had] moved once for him and wouldn't move again. He made a movement as if he wanted to grab my bag and I raised my voice saying "Don't you f****** dare!". He started lamenting about entitled people again. I told him 'I moved for you. There are hundreds of free seats on this train, sit somewhere else.'"

The woman concluded the post by stating she gathers her stuff and allows other people to sit down when a train is packed. "But I don't see why I should let some rando[m] boss me around and invade my personal space for no reason," she wrote.

'It Is Your Choice To Move'

Lisa Mirza Grotts, an etiquette expert, spoke to Newsweek about good manners when traveling via public transport.

Grotts, who is based in San Fransisco, said it is never okay to take your shoes off and put them on the seats.

She told Newsweek: With or without socks, it's unhygienic not to mention impolite, even with a pedicure."

Grotts also advised against placing your bags on the seats, even if it is an empty train.

"Do you put your bags on your furniture at home? When you travel all over the globe, so does your luggage. It may not carry the plague, but it's guaranteed to be soiled from the environment," she said.

When asked about seating arrangements, Grotts said: "There's always one person who will sit next to you when the entire carriage is empty. When this happens, move to another seat. Unless you're traveling privately, it's not your decision to make, but it is your choice to move."

'Good for You'

So far, the post has received a lot of attention since it was shared and the top comment alone has 20,500 upvotes.

It said: "NTA (not the a******). This guy is a creeper and looking to cause trouble with you, a woman. Good for you not putting up with it."

"Why can't you just keep your feet on the floor like everyone else?" asked another user.

Another person said: "NTA! The train was practically empty. You did nothing wrong. That weird man has serious issues that have nothing to do with you. To walk up to a lone woman on an almost-empty train and demand that she move her bag is a RUDE flex! If some creep did that to me, I would tell him to pound sand and I wouldn't move. I would dramatically wave my arm at the sea of empty seats and tell him where to go. You behaved much more politely than I would have, Lol."

