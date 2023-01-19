Woman Urged To Split Secret $6,200 Referral Fee After Friend Lands Job

A woman who was paid $6,200 after recommending a friend for a job has been urged to share the money.

A Mumsnet post by @BridgertonLady explained the story: "If you referred a good friend for a job in your company, they got it and you were paid a fee of £5K [$6,200] would you keep it or split it 50/50? I'm in this position now and I'm going to split it (friend has no idea about the fee) but I told a colleague and they were quite shocked".

The post attracted over 100 comments, most of which saw users insist that splitting the cash was the right thing to do would.

"I'd prob split, I'd feel bad profiting from not much except them doing well at an interview," one user commented under the post.

"I was in a similar position and split it. Wasn't nearly so much though! Would have felt very wrong keeping it all to myself," another Mumsnet user added.

A third user wrote: "I wouldn't split it but I would probably take them for a weekend away or a nice dinner or something."

David C. Miller is a labor and employment attorney at Bryant Miller Olive P.A. He told Newsweek: "This may seem like a moral or ethical question, but more often it's a contractual one. If the company has a policy, the employees need to comply with it".

"If they don't know whether there's a policy, they should ask. If there is no policy, it's a good idea to ask, anyway, because it's plausible that some companies might take a dim view of its employees recruiting for money," Miller added.

The attorney went on to tell Newsweek that both women and the company that they work at need to rethink the dynamics that could cause this kind of event.

"Does the fact that the recruiting employee takes the whole reward make her somehow in debt to the other? Or vice versa? It's a fraught question," concluded Miller.

Rudy Mawer is a celebrity marketer at Mawer Capital, he told Newsweek: "While the friend could have secured the position through he own merit, it is likely she was offered the position due to the referral of a trusted employee".

"The bonus should go to the person who made the referral instead of both the employee and the new hire. Ultimately, I believe the new hire should be grateful to the employee for their assistance in securing a recurring paycheck, however, if the employee decides to share that bonus, that is up to their discretion," he added.

Mawer added that unless the person recruited was offered a sign-on bonus, then the referral bonus should be given to the employee.

Newsweek was not able to verify the details of the case.