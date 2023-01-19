Internet Can't Cope With Shiba Inu's Perfectly Executed 'Kung Fu' Kicks

An energetic dog has left the internet in hysterics after showing off its masterful kung fu skills by flexing its hind legs and kicking the person sitting nearby.

The TikTok video, which can be seen here, shows the dog thrusting strong kicks at a man in the back seat of a car, while sitting on top of a woman.

The TikTok account appears to be dedicated to the Shiba Inu and features numerous videos of the pup showing off its fighting skills. The viral video has been viewed 45.9 million times.

In the footage, the feisty kicks seem to be triggered by the fact that the man sitting next to the pup has been tickling its paws.

The hilarious video was posted with the song Kung Fu Fighting by Carl Douglas, while the lyrics "everybody is Kung Fu fighting (hoo! Huh!) Your mind becomes fast as lightning" played over the pup's strong kicks.

Since being uploaded to the social media platform on January 14 by Okey.Mikki, the video has garnered 6.5 million likes and over 41,000 comments.

The dog appears to live in Russia with its owners and appears to be called Mikki.

Many amused TikTok users took to the comments section of the post to express how impressed they were with the small dog's kung fu talents.

One TikTok user commented: "The dog: "I said get BACK!"

"Perfectly executed back kick with full extension," another user added.

Another TikTok user commented under the post: "It's the little steppies after each kick."

"The fact that every kick was on beat," a third user wrote, referring to the pup's comedic synchronization with the song that had been edited by the original poster.

According to The American Kennel Club, Shiba Inus originated in Japan and can be traced back to 14,500 B.C.

The dogs are known to be inquisitive, a trait from their hunting days, and playful. They are generally gentle, but can be prone to bouts of cheekiness due to their problem-solving and curious nature.

Shiba Inus tend to love playing games with their owners, and enjoy being involved in family life.

According to PetPlan, the breed rarely creates barking mayhem and instead the dogs find "peculiar ways to communicate".

Newsweek reached out to @Okey.Mikki for comment.

