Viral Video of Joe Biden Scratching Neck Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory

A video of Joe Biden during his trip to Ireland has gone viral on social media and sparked a slew of conspiracy theories about the president being an imposter.

Biden spoke to embassy staff, children and fire fighters at Dublin Airport on April 13 as he arrived in the city. During his time there, Biden met Irish President Michael D. Higgins and Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar.

During his speech to the audience at Dublin airport, Biden was scratching his neck, which resulted in some social media users coming to the conclusion that the person speaking was not Biden at all, but an individual in a mask.

His visit to Dublin came after he delivered a major speech in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the previous day to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement—a landmark peace deal. Biden also visited County Louth, where some of his Irish ancestors originated.

US President Joe Biden is greeted by embassy staff and their family upon arrival at the Dublin International airport, on April 12, 2023.

One snippet from Biden's speech has gone viral with over 123,000 views, and other clips have been widely shared on social media.

The video shows Biden's skin wrinkle behind his neck as he scratches the area, leaving some to suggest the president is wearing a mask or someone is wearing a Biden mask.

Twitter user FletcherJersey, who shared the video last week said: "The actor playing Joe Biden reveals his mask."

The actor playing Joe Biden reveals his mask.



You are watching the most complex military campaign that has ever been waged, in world history.



You are watching the most complex military campaign that has ever been waged, in world history. Be proud. Stand Tall.

"You are watching the most complex military campaign that has ever been waged, in world history. Be proud stand tall."

Twitter user Schlaumeia also shared the same clip and wrote: "Joe Biden is fake. Clearly visible silicone mask as he scratches his neck."

Joe Biden is fake. Clearly visible silicone mask as he scratches his neck.

Other social media users who say they aren't often taken in by conspiracy theories said the video had raised questions.

Twitter user Or1ginal Sandman wrote: "Ok I've generally stayed away from the 'stand in world leaders' idea and such like as some of the more 'extreme' conspiracy ideas. But really? Really?"

Ok I've generally stayed away from the 'stand in world leaders' idea and such like as some of the more 'extreme' conspiracy ideas. But really? Really?

Another Twitter user argued this video also called into question whether Biden really won the 2020 election.

Njsdraw wrote: "Can anyone with a heartbeat, and at least some intellect, actually believe Biden was honestly elected as president of OUR Constitutional Republic of these United States."

While another Twitter user questioned why there would be a Biden impersonator, they suggested the conspiracy theory had merit due to the development of realistic face masks.

Dawn Jarrin tweeted: "Hyper realistic masks, I included a video link below. So let's assume someone is "playing Biden" why do they choose a idiot? Someone who has a hard time walking or even reading off of a teleprompter.

Newsweek has contacted the White House via email for comment.